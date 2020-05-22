Temple city officials announced Friday the reopening of some of parks and recreation facilities after about two months of coronavirus closures.
Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D, will reopen Tuesday with modified hours that will be announced by the city.
Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Circle, will reopen Monday, June 1, followed by the city’s Railroad & Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, which will open the following day, June 2.
Heather Bates, Temple’s director of marketing and communications, said the facilities were originally closed down as part of the city’s effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. She said the Parks and Recreation Department has been working on plans to reopen facilities in a gradual and safe manner.
“Health and safety is the department’s highest priority in planning to serve park and facility visitors, program participants as well as the city staff who serve them,” Bates said. “The department has worked hard to develop responsible operating plans and aim for the safe, gradual reopening of services and facilities as well as summer programming to include day camps and swimming pools.”
Other city owned pools, which include Walker Pool, the Summit Outdoor Pool and Clark Pool, will reopen June 8. This reopening will not apply to the city’s splash pads, which will continue to remain closed until further notice.
The city’s summer camps will also continue to be reopened starting on June 15, with limited spots to maintain healthy standards.
Temple’s athletic programs will remain stopped for now.
The city is expected to use Wilson Recreation Center, Gober Party House and Blackmon Community Center for the summer camps, but the facilities will not be open to the public.
Some city facilities, such as the skate park at Miller Park, Lions Junction Family Water Park and Sammons Community Center, will remain closed for now. Pavilions, restrooms and playgrounds at city owned parks will also remain closed.
Bates said the facilities that do open will operate at a reduce occupancy level as to help meet social distancing guidelines.
Residents with questions can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-298-5690 or visit the city’s website at https://www.templetx.gov/. Those interested in summer camps can visit https://bit.ly/3gaTral.