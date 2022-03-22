Bell County’s lakes are now under a drought watch and some customers are asked to reduce usage slightly.
Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes are among the Central Texas reservoirs placed under Stage 1 drought watch by the Brazos River Authority on Tuesday.
The declaration affects reservoirs and related systems within the river authority’s water supply system, according to a news release. “The declaration results from the areas near these reservoirs meeting triggers set in the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan associated with the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index,” the agency said.
About 90% of the state is affected by drought, the Texas Water Development Board reported. In Bell County, severe drought conditions affect the western side of the county while moderate conditions are reported in the middle of the county. East Bell County is now abnormally dry, the water agency said.
The Palmer Hydrological Drought Index, a product of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “is an indicator of the level of wet or dry conditions within a particular area. Due to the drier than normal conditions in the Brazos River basin, the monthly PHDI has dropped below the -2.4 trigger,” according to the agency.
The Stage 1 declaration raises awareness of the drought situation and asks users to achieve a voluntary 5% percent reduction of the water use, Brazos River Authority said.
Lake levels
Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes both remain 91% full, state water data showed.
On Tuesday, Lake Belton was at 590.73 feet above sea level, slightly below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data. About 30 cubic square feet of water was being released per second into the Leon River.
Stillhouse Hollow was at 618.81 feet above sea level on Tuesday, below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, Corps data showed. About one cubic square foot of water per second was being released into the Lampasas River.
Reduced usage
Water contract holders are asked to activate their drought contingency plan and increase public awareness to reduce water use, among other actions.
Brazos River Authority monitors water supply and drought conditions within the river basin and will notify both contract holders and the public when changes under the plan are made, or additional action is required.
Other lakes included in the drought watch are Proctor, Aquilla and Limestone lakes as well as the Georgetown-Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir System and the Possum Kingdom-Granbury-Whitney Reservoir System. Water from Stillhouse is pumped to Lake Georgetown under the system.
For additional information, call 888-922-6272 or email information@brazos.org.