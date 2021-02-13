ROSEBUD — A community showed veterans that they truly care.
The Rosebud Wednesday Study Club and other community organizers launched an effort last month to collect more than 250 Valentine’s Day cards for veterans at the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple.
The local initiative was started after club members read a Temple Daily Telegram article about a campaign to supply Valentine’s Day cards to veterans across the state.
“The Wednesday Study Club took on the community project and was not disappointed as numerous groups answered the call to send valentines to show veterans that they have not been forgotten,” Club member Carol Stock said in an email to the Telegram.
The effort also involved participants from the Rosebud Senior Center; a third-grade class at Rosebud-Lott Elementary School; employees of Classic Bank in Rosebud; and D Brown Library staffers, Stock said.
“The word spread down to Cameron in Milam County and the classes of Mrs. (Beth) Thornburg and Mrs. (Darla) Martinez at Ben Milam Elementary also contributed to the collection of valentines,” Stock said.
Wednesday Study Club President Beth Allen presented the colorful assortment of Valentine’s Day cards to Admissions Director Kayli Smith for presentation to 125 veterans.
“There was such an array of colors, designs and shapes of valentines,” Stock said. “Some were heart-shaped and others were hand-colored elephants, along with everyone’s favorite, puppy dogs. President Allen was very appreciative of the communities’ response and thanks everyone involved for their participation.
“She especially would like to thank Carolina Brea, librarian at the D Brown Library, Rosebud, for being the central location and accepting all the valentines,” Stock said. “Also, Sharon Skupin, WSC treasurer, for providing publicity flyers and creating the decorated depository box.”
“It was truly a community effort,” Allen said.