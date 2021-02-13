Central Texans tried to chip their way out of the remains of one ice storm Saturday while preparing for another one expected to arrive today.
While many streets were clear Saturday, some vehicles driving on them still were partially encased in ice. Large swaths of ice also coated many yards, trees, bushes and sidewalks.
Temperatures today and Monday are forecast to reach record lows. The forecast calls for a 60% chance of snow and ice today with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 7. Monday will be even colder with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 2.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to last through Friday. Another ice and snow storm is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Shoppers filled the Belton H-E-B parking lot Saturday morning, with lines of people waiting to check out reaching into the middle aisles of the store as people tried to stock up ahead of the predicted upcoming storm.
An employee in the produce department said the store had more than triple its normal sales Friday.
Hundreds of people remained without power Saturday, two days after an arctic blast coated the area with ice and sleet.
The ice snapped tree limbs and downed power lines as crews from North and East Texas worked to restore electricity to customers in parts of Central, North and West Texas, an Oncor Energy Delivery spokesman said Friday.
“We’re working around the clock to get power restored,” Oncor spokesman Casey Simpson told the Telegram on Friday.
Oncor’s outage map showed multiple pockets of outages scattered across Central Texas, including Temple, Belton, Little River-Academy, Holland, Rogers, Salado, Cameron, Buckholts, Bruceville-Eddy, Lott and Rosebud. Holland appeared the hardest hit, with more than 580 outages Saturday afternoon.
Workers had to clear out fallen tree limbs and broken utility poles as they dealt with power issues in many areas where access was hampered, Simpson said.
“We’re facing those sorts of issues on every outage,” Simpson said.
The cold snap prompted two Temple warming shelters to remain open for days as the icy blast brought sub-freezing temperatures to Bell County.
Temple Impact Church is open 24 hours a day now to accommodate the city’s homeless residents, Pastor Roy Rhodes said.
“We’ve received a lot of help and support from churches, individuals and organizations in town,” Rhodes said. “This endeavor is a partnership with the whole community.”
Local closures, delays
The cities of Temple and Belton will be closed Monday in observance of the President’s Day holiday.
The Temple and Belton independent school districts will have a student holiday/teacher workday Monday. Temple teachers can work remotely, TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Temple non-essential city services and facilities will remain closed through Monday.
Monday’s solid-waste collection routes are rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“City officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide additional updates as they are available,” Weems said in a release.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the weather conditions are affecting some city of Belton services.
Waste Management did not complete Thursday collections and suspended Friday collections due to weather conditions. Waste Management plans to service these customers today.
Waste Management will not operate Monday. An update about trash collections will occur Monday.
City brush collections will be suspended until Feb. 22.
The Feb. 15 payment deadline for utility payments is extended until 5 p.m. Feb. 19 to accommodate residents who prefer to pay bills in person or using the drop-box.
The city reminds residents to cover outside faucets or water pipes to prevent rupture. To report a water leak on a public water line, call 254-933-5823.