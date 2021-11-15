Although the Temple High School Police Explorers program is just in its third year of existence, seven members will be headed to the Texas Public Safety Teachers Association’s state competition in January.
These students earned their spots after excelling during the TXPSTA’s regional competition on Saturday in Belton — a contest that featured more than 400 students from seven campuses.
Aracely Rodriguez, Camryn McGlothlin and Alexandra Camacho placed first in forensic science; Haley Hamson, Cielo Guerrero and Jaysa Vahue placed second in crime scene investigation; and Jeremiah Battreall placed first place in male agility, according to Temple ISD.
“To have 19 students in our program and have so many qualify for the State Competition really shows that this program has value,” Krystal Battreall, THS Police Explorers sponsor and criminal justice teacher, said in a news release. “The program gives Temple High School students a place to add value to the Temple High community.”
Battreall — who has evolved the Temple High School Police Explorers program from just eight participants — said she is proud to have students that continuously display exceptional work ethic.
“I am proud of the way this program has grown so much in so many ways in such a short period of time,” she said. “It means so much to see these students take this competition so seriously and put in so much effort.”
More than 250 students from across Texas are expected to compete against Temple High School’s representatives.
“The students have been practicing for the event twice a week and have received valuable assistance from the Temple Police Department, who sends out officers to practice with the students every Wednesday,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “The location for January’s state competition is still to be determined.”