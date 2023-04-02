Although showers, thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds were forecasted as possible in Central Texas before nightfall Sunday, the rest of the week could be relatively mild. There remains a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms today through Friday, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said in its online forecast.
featured
Highs to reach 90s before cool down; rain expected this week
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines
- Thousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study finds
- Mobile market: Temple to consider using 18-wheeler with groceries for food desert