BELTON — The Belton City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday in support of House Bill 523 — legislation that would designate a portion of Loop 121 as “Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway” if passed.
Rhoden lost his life in the line of duty in April 2020 while he was attempting to lay spike strips along northbound Interstate 35, near the FM 93 exit ramp, when a tractor-trailer struck him. He was 31.
The proposed legislation would also instruct the Texas Department of Transportation to design, construct and erect markers at the end of each section of highway showing the designation.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter — who wrote a letter to State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, expressing the city’s support for the measure — said it is incredibly important to memorialize “one of our local law enforcement heroes.”
“The city of Belton, Texas, expresses its full super for designating a portion of State Highway Loop 121 in Belton, Texas, as ‘Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway, in addition to any other designation, and respectfully requests the Texas Legislature vote to enact this bill,” the resolution said.
On Tuesday, Belton City Manager Sam Listi noted the region of Loop 121 that would be designated.
“This is an important way for us to recognize him,” Listi said during the meeting. “The area that would be designated is the area adjacent to the (Bell County) Justice Center along (Loop) 121, which would be very fitting since Deputy Sheriff Rhoden was an employee there.”
Like the city of Belton, the Bell County Commissioners Court voted earlier this month in support of the renaming, which was put forward by Shine and sponsored by State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
“I appreciate the Legislature considering renaming a portion of Loop 121 in honor of Deputy Rhoden,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn previously said. “It is certainly an appropriate action to recognize, in a very public manner, the dedication and service of Deputy Rhoden.”
Rhoden also was recently honored at the Belton Police Memorial with a commemorative brick during Police Week.
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said it was appropriate to honor Rhoden at the Belton Police Department, as his father, Retired Belton Deputy Police Chief Michael Rhoden, spent more than 20 years on the force.
“John pretty much grew up with the Belton Police Department,” Ellis said during Belton City Council’s last meeting.