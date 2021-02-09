BELTON — Volunteer firefighters in Salado are now getting a little help from the county through some grant assistance.
Bell County Commissioners approved $4,974 in matching funds Monday for a Texas Forest Service grant. The Salado Volunteer Fire Department was awarded the grant with the local matching funds paid through a county program.
The matching funds for the grant were about a quarter of the $20,000 grant received by the department to purchase fire and rescue equipment.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson supported the program, which helps local volunteer fire departments seek out grant money they are eligible for.
“We budgeted $100,000 a year for this, and the whole purpose of this is to get these volunteer departments to go out and find grants that we will help pay the match on,” Whitson said. “Basically, (it’s to) leverage state and federal funds, even private funds, to equip the volunteer fire departments in this area. We are trying to do what we can help them with that.”
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the matching money for the grant had already been paid by the volunteer department, which the county will be reimbursing.
This was the first grant that was matched by the county this year, Mahlstedt said.
The Southwest Bell County and Bartlett volunteer fire departments also inquired about the grant process but have not moved forward with them yet, he said.
Mahlstedt said the money set aside by the county is only the set amount each year, with the leftover funds not rolling over.
Whitson encouraged Mahlstedt to promote the program when talking to the local volunteer departments.
The commissioners made clear during the meetings that they wanted to spend this money and wanted those who could take advantage of the funds to do so.
Mahlstedt said he has tried to promote the program when he meets with the department chiefs, but learning how to apply for grants and how to receive the county’s help can take time.
“It is a good program, it is good for them, and I strongly encourage that they take advantage of it. I don’t know if some understand the process or don’t understand the grant process,” he said. “Some departments have a change in leadership pretty regularly. It is a bit of an education process for them.”