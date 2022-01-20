A Killeen man was indicted on sexual assault charges Wednesday after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Temple runaway last summer.
Herbert Taylor, 26, was indicted by grand jurors on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, both first-degree felonies.
On Oct. 7, Temple officers were investigating the case of a juvenile runaway who they had dealt with in the past, according to an arrest affidavit.
During previous encounters, investigators identified and interviewed Taylor as a person of interest since they believed he had a personal relationship with the girl despite a 13-year age difference between the two, the affidavit said.
“Taylor denied having seen (the girl) since she had run away, though he stated ‘He loved her, but it’s not a physical thing,’” the affidavit said. “(The girl’s) parents reported that the morning after she ran away, they saw a truck that appeared to belong to Taylor.”
The girl was later found and taken to a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner since officers suspected sexual activity. Investigators noted on the affidavit the girl agreed to speak with them about the incident and Taylor.
During the interview, the girl admitted to running away with Taylor and allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions in his vehicle between July and October, the affidavit said.
“Taylor would pick her up from her home when she would sneak out,” the affidavit said. “(The girl) confirmed that … she was in the truck when Taylor had driven by her parent’s home and had hidden herself. Taylor then let (the girl) out of the vehicle down the street.”
Taylor posted a $250,000 bond on Nov. 28. He is due at the Bell County 426th Judicial District Court on March 25 for a pretrial hearing.
Other indictments
• Seth Carpenter, 19, of Belton, assault of a family or household member by choking or strangulation.
• Jessica Argue, 30, of Temple, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Eric L. Brown, 40, of Temple, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Crystal A. Gonzalez, 23, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Kenneth E. Wright, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Dennis E. Chiles, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jose Martinez, 22, of Temple, tampering with physical evidence.
• Renee D. Benner, 39, of Holland, fraudulent use or possession of less than five items from the elderly, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Larry W. Hatten, 66, of Troy, possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
• Christopher Hill, 35, of Manor, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Joann R. Penaloza, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Stephanie M. Hernandez, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Ginger M. Taylor, 40, of Georgetown, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Justin T. Sons, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Shawn L. Karl, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.