BELTON— A Belton man with a gun accused of running from police in October and hitting a golf cart with the Temple College police chief aboard was indicted on two felony charges by a grand jury.
Dwight D. Whiteley, 21, was indicted with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Whiteley remained in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail, where his bonds total $100,000, jail records show.
A woman called 911 on Oct. 6 and reported that man pointed a gun at her at about noon in the 2300 block of South First St, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
When police arrived, the suspect tried to evade officers and struck a Temple College police golf cart with TCPD Chief Michael Markum on board in the process. The chief was not injured, Arreguin said.
Whiteley’s vehicle was parked in the University Courtyard Apartments parking lot at 2315 S. First St. An uniformed officer parked near the suspect’s vehicle and approached on foot, according to an arrest affidavit.
“He advised that the driver made eye contact with him and began to back out, and (the officer) motioned for the driver to stop and pull back into the parking space.”
Officers noted on the affidavit that Whiteley allegedly continued to back out after the officers yelled at him to stop and drove away while Markum approached the scene in a marked police golf cart.
“The golf cart was stationary and the suspect, later identified as Dwight William Whiteley, struck the golf cart while Chief Markum was still in the driver’s seat,” the affidavit said. “|I spoke with Chief Markum, who stated that although he did not suffer any physical injuries, he had been in fear for his life and that he had been concerned that he would be pulled under the vehicle.”
Officers detained Whiteley as he pulled into a parking spot by the First Street exit of the apartment complex and he was arrested, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect’s vehicle was searched, and marijuana was located in the vehicle, as well as what officers believe were LSD tablets and THC resin or wax and drug paraphernalia,” the affidavit said.
Officers noted on the affidavit that there was also a female passenger and a one-year-old boy in the car.
Whiteley was interviewed by detectives working the case, and according to the affidavit, he told them that when he was stopped, “he got scared and took off.”
“He admitted he had had a BB/pellet gun in the vehicle and threw it out the window because he did not want the officers to think it was a real gun and did not want officers to think he was trying to shoot them,” the affidavit said.
Whiteley is due in court Jan. 20 for a pretrial hearing.