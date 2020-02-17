Video petition
To sign the petition, go to www.change.org/p/temple-city-council-release-dashboard-and-body-camera-footage-related-to-the-shooting-of-michael-dean
Terris Goodwin has had several Change.org petitions related to the shooting death of Michael Dean.
The latest — Release Dashboard and Body Camera Footage Related to the Shooting of Michael Dean — had almost 1,800 people signing the petition as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Goodwin started the initial petition calling for justice for Dean after no narrative was supplied from either Temple Police or the investigating agency, the Texas Rangers. She described the little or no information or narrative surrounding the Dec. 2, 2019, officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Michael Lorenzo Dean as “deafening silence from Temple Police Department.”
Little information was released until 52-year-old Officer Carmen William DeCruz was arrested and charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, on Feb. 10. Goodwin started the latest petition two days later.
Goodwin said she requested copies of both the dash-cam and body cam videos that reveal the alleged altercation between DeCruz and Dean, but nothing visual of the incident has been provided.
A report to the attorney general wasn’t released for more than a month after the Telegram reported on another report made the same day, Dec. 30, 2019. The report that was not released included that the shooting resulted from an “altercation” — even though the arrest affidavit of DeCruz said the officer’s gun discharged when he was reaching into the vehicle to take Dean’s keys.
Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said the report could be modified and that the Texas Ranger investigating the incident had no issue with using “altercation” to describe it.
The Telegram submitted an open records request for both videos, but has not received either.
The incident began when DeCruz tried to stop Dean’s vehicle for speeding. His overhead lights and siren were used, the affidavit said. When the vehicle didn’t immediately stop, DeCruz reportedly pursued.
No information has been released about how far DeCruz pursued Dean before he stopped at the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363.
The arrest affidavit released by the Texas Rangers said Dean wasn’t armed when DeCruz reportedly shot him in his head.
During a news conference, Tobin said the dash-cam and body cam videos wouldn’t be released at that time — to protect the witnesses.
However, Goodwin emphasized, plenty of technology exists to currently protect the identities of witnesses.
Goodwin stressed the video footage was taken on equipment paid for by Temple residents, so the residents have “the right to demand that they release this footage to the public, and especially, Michael’s family.”
Other police departments previously have released video footage to families and then communities and Temple Police should follow those examples, Goodwin said.
Goodwin addressed Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, other elected officials and Temple Police when she said no one had been transparent enough.
“Now’s the time to start to repair the damage and make it right,” she said. “The citizens of Temple, Texas, are watching and waiting for you to do the right thing.”
DeCruz was in the Bell County Jail on Monday, held on a $500,000 bond. Robert McCabe is DeCruz’s Williamson, Bell and criminal defense attorney.
No grand jury indictment has been issued against DeCruz, and the internal investigation hasn’t been completed, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
“While our actions throughout this investigation were intended to ensure fair and impartial justice, we know there is room for improvement and stronger communication. We want to do better for our community in the future, and we hope to have that conversation with our residents moving forward,” City Manager Brynn Myers said last week.