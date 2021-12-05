More than 100 lighted floats will roll tonight through downtown Temple as part of the city’s 75th annual Christmas parade.
The parade this year is a return to normalcy following last year’s stationary parade, with city officials putting a greater focus on security and safety for spectators. The increased security this year comes after a driver drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing five people and injuring 48.
Temple Fire & Rescue, along with the Temple Police Department, are working together to further block off intersecting roads along the West Adams Avenue parade path.
“This year, we will utilize a unified operational approach with all of our city departments while taking additional precautions to increase the safety and security of the event,” Mitch Randles, Temple Fire & Rescue chief, said. “This includes placing larger city of Temple vehicles at intersections along the parade route and having extra personnel on-site.”
The annual event will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony by Temple Mayor Tim Davis at 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The 1.4-mile-long parade will begin right after the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street. The parade will go west along Adams Avenue, pass City Hall, turn once it reaches North 23rd Street and disband at Temple High School.
Parade officials encourage those planning to attend the parade to arrive at 4:30 p.m. in order to get a good spot near City Hall to watch.
“Parade spectators are encouraged to line the route with their lawn chairs to watch the procession as educational, social, civic and business organizations as well as residents all join together to celebrate the holidays,” a city post on its website said.
To combat overcrowding near the parade area, city officials are asking those planning to attend to park further away and walk to their viewing areas.
The city will close Sixth and Eighth streets downtown for the parade at 4 p.m., followed by police shutting down Adams Avenue to vehicular traffic at 5:45 p.m. Routes will reopen following the end of the parade, and is expected to take about half an hour.
Officials said the float carrying Santa is expected to start its trip down Adams Avenue at about 7:20 p.m.