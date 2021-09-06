Despite temperatures reaching 94 degrees Monday, hundreds of Bell County residents braved the heat and took to Temple Lake Park for their Labor Day holiday.
Families held their own barbecues, residents cooled off in the water and games of Spikeball got competitive, as boats and jet skis zipped around the Lake Belton shoreline.
For Temple resident Christopher Wildes, the Labor Day holiday marked his first time visiting Temple Lake Park, at 14190 FM 2305 at the city’s far western edge.
“I literally live right down the street but this is my first time being here,” Wildes told the Telegram. “I used to live in Killeen and used to go to Belton (to swim) all the time … but I was recommended this place and I finally figured it was time to venture down the road and see all that was back here.”
Wildes, who relocated to Temple in June 2020, enjoyed his time on the water Monday.
“It’s been nice because it’s closer to my house that’s right down the street,” he said. “It’s good, simple and easy, and people are bringing their families out to enjoy the day. I’m a veteran that’s served 20 years, so it feels nice to be out here and be able to enjoy life.”
The Labor Day holiday was also Richard Johnson’s first trip to Temple Lake Park.
“We came out this way before but the park was actually closed,” he said. “But we knew somebody would be out here today, so I decided to take the day off from work to take the kids for a bicycle ride.”
Johnson, who was with his three children, was excited to take his family’s recently purchased bicycles for a ride on an unfamiliar route.
“We usually just bike around in the neighborhood, so it feels good being here,” the Temple resident said. “I wish I would have thought of (Temple Lake Park) earlier, because we could’ve had a barbecue or something, too, and I might’ve been able to convince the wife to come out of the house.”
As Johnson and his family began their bike ride, Chris Clarkson, a Nolanville resident, brought his jet ski to shore.
Clarkson, serving in the Army, said he has enjoyed the recent weather at Lake Belton.
“For a few months, the weather wasn’t so nice on the weekends, so now we got to make up for it,” he said. “As long as the weather is nice, we’re out on the water every weekend … so this is a pretty typical weekend for us.”
Although Clarkson noted that it was a little windy on the water, he said Monday’s weather conditions were optimal for having fun.
Wildes said that these are the kind of days you live for.
“I’ve been through three combats, so I’ve learned to appreciate the simple things in life.”