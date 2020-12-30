A registered sex offender who lives in Temple was arrested Wednesday and charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, authorities said.
Kirk McClain Douglas, 53, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday night. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records showed.
Douglas also faces a third-degree felony charge listed an “unknown,” jail records showed.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued an arrest warrant for McClain, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Lt. Michele Cianci of the Special Crimes Unit is requesting any minor who has had sexual contact with Douglas to contact their office at 254-933-6769.