The Temple and Belton independent school districts once again will provide free summer meals to children up to age 18 under a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“We recognize a large number of Temple students have a need for nutritious meals,” Ian Vestal, Temple ISD’s director of school nutrition, said. “We are able to provide that for them on a weekly basis during the school year in the forms of breakfast and lunch. The Texas Department of Agriculture is awesome in allowing our program to continue to supply that weekly need during the summer for all children.”
No application, sign up or ID will be required.
Free meals will be offered at:
• Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple, Monday through June 24; breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple, Thursday through Aug. 11; breakfast 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, Thursday through July 28; breakfast 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., lunch Noon to 1 p.m.
• Bonham Middle School, 4600 Midway Drive in Temple, Monday through June 16; breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
• Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St. in Temple, Monday through July 28; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
• Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane in Temple, Thursday through July 28; breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
• Temple College Arnold Student Center, 2600 S. First St. in Temple, Monday through July 28; breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
These sites will be closed on July 3-4.
“We feed all children during the summer program,” Vestal said. “You do not have to be a student enrolled in TISD. Children 18 and under just need to show up at one of our locations and they will receive a meal.”
Belton ISD began its service on Tuesday.
Free meals are offered at:
• Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton, Tuesday through July 28; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Belton Early Childhood School, 501 E. Fourth in Belton, Tuesday through July 28; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush Drive in Belton, Tuesday through June 30; breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.
• Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, Monday through June 29; breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m.
• Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St. in Belton; Tuesday through July 28; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each Belton ISD site will operate Monday through Friday except for Chisholm Trail Elementary, which will operate Monday through Thursday. Miller Heights Elementary, Southwest Elementary and the Belton Early Childhood School also will be closed July 3-7.
“Many children rely on school meals during the academic year, and we’re glad to be able to continue offering them throughout the summer months at no cost to the child,” Chris Teager, Belton ISD’s director of nutrition services, said. “These nutritious meals will help ensure the kids have a healthy summer and are ready to learn when school resumes in August.”
Parents can contact Belton ISD Nutrition Services by phone at 254-215-2186 and Temple ISD Nutrition Services by phone at 254-215-6524 for more information.