Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
A housing-focused program operated by the Salvation Army of Bell County has helped hundreds of local residents get off the streets and into a permanent home.
“People call us a shelter, but that’s really not what we do,” said Lt. David Beckham, head of the Temple-based Salvation Army chapter. “A shelter has the annotation that it’s simply a place to crash. Our goal is to help the homeless get their lives in order and to help them find a home. We provide them with up to two years of support after they leave our facility to prevent a return to homelessness.”
The Salvation Army’s McLane Center of Hope, located on Avenue G in Temple, currently houses up to eight single women and 18 men, plus four families. The organization owns another building across from the McLane Center that housed men, but that facility is currently closed because of a lack of funding, said Dawn Beckham, auxiliary captain of the Salvation Army.
“We still serve men, we just moved them across the street,” she said.
David Beckham said the organization is exploring options that would provide the money needed to reopen the 26-bed facility.
“We don’t have a date to reopen the men’s facility, but are definitely looking at various options,” he said.
Once a person is accepted into the Salvation Army’s housing program, they have three days to align themselves with a case worker to start a process that leads to permanent housing.
“They can stay as long as they are working toward goals and program requirements,” Dawn Beckham said. “We help them obtain IDs and jobs, but getting identification is so important. Without proper ID, you can’t get assistance, a job, or go to a doctor…they are just stuck in a holding pattern. This is a constant barrier for the homeless — for whatever reason, many don’t have identification.”
The Beckhams said the goal for finding a person permanent housing is 30 days, but that is not always possible.
“Affordable housing is in huge demand in Bell County,” David Beckham said. “We’re not going to kick anyone to the street because of the housing market. We try to find a suitable home here in Bell, but we have had to locate folks to Coryell County as well. We want to empower people to be self-sufficient — as long as they are doing their part they can stay.”