BELTON — Folksy and filled with stories, Drayton McLane Jr. got a warm response Friday evening at the Bell County Museum.
McLane, chairman of the McLane Group and former owner of the Houston Astros, gave the museum’s third and final spring lecture: “Sports and Life: Lessons from the Playing Field.”
After being introduced by Museum Director Coleman Hampton, McLane said Hampton was his local hero.
“Of all the chaos in the world, today he gave me sports to talk on,” the Temple businessman said. “Sports … brings us together.”
At an Astros game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a sportswriter asked McLane why people love sports. It is the one thing in life where there is a way to determine the winner and loser, the sportswriter told him.
“Sports captivates everything we do,” McLane said.
Bringing up figures — as he did throughout his talk — McLane said 1,400 high schools in Texas have football teams. With just over 40 varsity players, that makes 60,000 young men playing football in Texas. Counting all of the non-varsity players, there are probably more than 100,000 young men every year that are playing football in this state, he said.
He told a story about the Canadian, Texas, Class 2A football team that played for the 2015 UIL state championship. The Canadian football players, band, cheerleaders and fans had to make a 598-mile trip to Houston.
“Can you picture riding (that far) in a yellow school bus?” he said.
Their opponent, Refugio, only had to travel 170 miles. The population of Canadian that year was less than 3,000, he said. Refugio’s was about the same.
“There were 6,800 people at the game,” he said. “We love high school football.”
This last year, the UIL played 12 games in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, he said, and 240,000 people came. Excitement about high school football continues to grow, he said.
“We don’t know anything about their academics, but we sure know about their football teams,” he said.
Taking everything into consideration, McLane said, he sees this enthusiasm about football as a good thing. At the college level, he said he’s not so sure that paying the players is a good idea. And he said he doesn’t like the players being allowed to freely transfer from one college to another.
“To me, it defeats teamwork and the idea of working where you are,” he said.
He mentioned the NFL, the NBA and the French Open in Paris, and said everyone enjoys watching the Olympics, even events they know nothing about.
The fascination with watching sports is both good and bad, he said.
“Watching a sports event, doesn’t that lift your spirits?” he said. “Sports brings us together in a unique way.”
However, we should remember that it’s only a game, and sometimes we take it way too seriously, he said.
In 1905, he said, when the building which now houses the museum was built, people spent 40% to 50% of their income to buy food for their families, he said. Today in the U.S., he said, that number is 10%.
“But look around the world,” he said. “Maybe one third of them are either starving or spending 90% of their income for food.”
Americans are left with a lot of free time, he said. If we’re not careful, he said, we can spend too much time watching sports on TV.
“Sometimes I think we make the wrong choices,” he said. “We could be doing something that benefits others.”
McLane then told how he — a country boy from Cameron — came to own the Houston Astros. He gave credit to being raised by devout Christian parents.
Many times, he said, his mother advised him and his two sisters: “The most important thing in our life is our Christian faith and our love of family. Who you befriend will determine who you become.”
He said his mother had “spies all over town,” and he was careful to surround himself with Christian friends.
One day in 1997, a banker friend of his asked him if he wanted to be the fifth partner in buying the Houston Astros. After some deliberation, McLane agreed.
The partners met with John McMillan, owner of the Astros. He was tough, McLane said, and they couldn’t make a deal. They abandoned the idea, but as McLane was driving back to Temple, he called the partners and suggested that he try to negotiate on his own. They didn’t think too highly of it, but he did and wound up buying the team.
“I’d been to three pro games in my life,” he said.
McLane went to see his dad.
“I used to be so proud of you,” his dad told him. “Have you talked to your mother?”
So he told his mother about it.
“Do they play on Sunday?” she asked. “Could you consider not playing on Sunday?”
McLane went to talk to his former pastor.
“I think it’s a good idea, if you stand by your principles,” his pastor said.
When McLane told his mother about the pastor’s response, she said, “He’s retired.”
During his first year with the team, McLane went to spring training with the idea that he was going to inspire the players. His manager, Art Howe, was doubtful about this. But McLane persisted and went in to give the 25 players a pep talk.
“I gave them ‘working together’ and ‘winning together,’” he said. “Not one of them was looking at me.”
He tried it again when the team got back to Houston, with the same result.
The coach invited him into his office.
“These are not high school athletes,” Howe said. “Major League Baseball has nothing to do with teamwork. It’s an individual sport that teams play.”
When you are the third baseman, he said, and the baseball comes at you at 300 mph, you’re all alone. A centerfielder making an over-the-shoulder catch is in the same position, he told McLane.
“That was my introduction to Major League Baseball,” McLane said.