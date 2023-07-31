Within a week, Central Texas drought conditions have worsened — affected by more than a month of triple-digit heat that is wilting much of the state.
Most of Bell County is now under extreme drought, the second-highest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Monday. A portion of the county’s eastern side is now under severe drought — up from moderate drought a week ago.
Neighboring counties are seeing similar conditions. Extreme drought conditions are now affecting most of Coryell and Williamson counties as well as a portion of western Lampasas County, according to the monitor map. The counties are part of a pocket of extreme and exception drought focused over the Hill Country west of Austin.
“The area of the state impacted by drought increased for the 6th consecutive week,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a social media post Monday. “Areas of West, Central, East, & South Texas experienced one class of drought degradation. A third of TX is abnormally dry & may transition to moderate drought in coming weeks.”
To the east and northeast of Bell, conditions are better. Parts of Milam, Falls and McLennan face increasing severe to moderate drought effects.
Conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon as a sweltering layer of hot air remains camped over the state.
“Ongoing drought conditions in South Texas have reduced the contents of Corpus Christi’s water supply reservoirs,” the Water Development Board said. “Meanwhile, abundant rainfall in the Panhandle has improved conditions for Amarillo’s reservoirs. For the first time since 2001, Amarillo’s reservoirs (48% of capacity) are doing better than Corpus Christi’s reservoirs (46%).”
County reservoirs
Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to see their levels decrease respectively — likely leading to increased water restrictions.
Lake Belton is now more than 15 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was 62.2% full on Monday, down from 62.9% a week ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Several boat ramps on Lake Belton are currently closed because of low water, including Iron Bridge, Live Oak, McGregor, Owl Creek and White Flint.
The Belton Lakeview ramp near Frank’s Marina on the lake’s southern side is in jeopardy of closing. However, that ramp can withstand a drop of another 12 inches before the facility could be closed, U.S. Corps of Army Engineers officials said.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down nearly 16 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. Stillhouse was 62.9% full on Tuesday, down from 63.6% a week ago. No Stillhouse boat ramps or facilities are currently closed.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city plans to follow the Brazos River Authority’s plan to enact water restrictions once Lake Belton’s water level dips to 60% of capacity.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, told the Telegram last week that the “magnitude” of increasing drought conditions worried him.
Central Texas, Aaron said, “is suffering greater than the rest of the state from the heat.”
“Cities (in Bell County) are not curtailing water usage,” Aaron said. “There is some curtailing with wells, but we have a lot of new landowners that don’t understand how to manage their wells…It’s your well that you’re killing by keeping your lawn alive.”
“I know curtailment is necessary in every single entity,” he said. “We have 31 Bell County water purveyors and the rural ones are quick to implement water restrictions when needed.”
So far, only the village of Salado has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions, which resulted in a 30% reduction in groundwater use, Aaron previously said.
Belton is currently under Stage 1 voluntary restrictions.
“We plan to issue State 2 restrictions in conjunction with the Brazos River Authority,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday.
He said BRA’s latest update projected that that could likely occur on Tuesday.
Water consumption
Water consumption by Temple residents is down this summer — decreasing from 3 billion gallons in June 2022 to 2.2 billion gallons produced so far in 2023. Figures for this month are also down compared to last year.
“Year after year, water consumption has decreased through June,” Nohely Mackowiak, Temple’s communications and public relations division director, told the Telegram in an email last week. “Through June 2022, the City produced 3.0 billion gallons compared to 2.2 billion gallons produced in 2023. So far, the City has produced 29.17 MGD (million gallons per day) this July 2023, compared to 29.61 MGD last July 2022.
Temple has not implemented any water restrictions this summer since the city has not met the criteria needed to begin water conservation. Other Central Texas water suppliers, including Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies drinking water to Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Fort Cavazos and other area cities, said their customers can expect to conserve water usage by another 5% soon.
“At this time, the City of Temple has not implemented specific water restrictions; however, the City elects to be proactive in a year-round water conservation mode,” Mackowiak said. “A few things would trigger the declaration of a water shortage and subsequent additional restrictions. These include when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 85% of plant capacity for three consecutive days, when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 90% of plant capacity on a single day, and when the Brazos River Authority initiates Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan. None of these have yet occurred.”
Belton residents have used 561 million gallons of water so far this year, Romer said.
“We always see increases in water usage when it is hot,” Romer said. “When the heat is combined with growth the impact is more dramatic. Last year we set a new daily usage record of 6.57 million gallons. We’ve surpassed that total several times already this year.”
Belton water use has steadily gone up since 2019, when 1.1 billion gallons was used. That figure increased to 1.19 billion in 2020 with a slight decrease in 2021 when 1.18 billion gallons was used.
Last year, that figure swelled to 1.39 billions of gallons used.
Weather forecast
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said a heat advisory is in effect for most of Texas, including Bell County, until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to remain well above 100 over the next week.
Sunny and hot weather with a high temperature near 105 is expected Tuesday. Heat index values will make it feel like 109. There is a slight chance — 10% — of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Continued temperatures of 102 to 104 with no rain in sight are expected Wednesday through Monday. Southerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
Burn bans remain in effect in most Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam, Lampasas and McLennan.
The Fort Cavazos Fire Department said since June 1, there have been 30 wildfires on post that burned about 700 acres.
“This is largely in part to the extremely dry conditions, low humidity and triple digit temperatures,” Josh Gillis, Fort Cavazos deputy fire chief told FME News Service. “The fuel is extremely dry and very susceptible to fire conditions.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service was battling several fires, including the 235-acre Classic Canyon fire in Coryell County. That blaze was 85% contained Monday, the agency said.