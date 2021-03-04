“To whom much is given, much will be required.”
That Bible passage, Luke 12:48, was the motto Temple resident and community member Genevieve Womack Gregg lived her life by, according to her daughter.
Gregg, who died last week at age 78, spent years in the community helping teach the importance of reading, promoting swimming. Daughter Staci Gregg of Temple said her mother emphasized using one’s knowledge and experience to give back to others.
Services for Gregg will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford Dawson Funeral Home, 718 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
A visitation will also take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Staci Gregg said the family is allowing community members who knew her to come and pay their respects.
“My mom didn’t have a lot of money growing up, it was more of the gift and the talent God had given us for us to use that not just for ourselves but to serve others,” she said. “For my mom, there was just no way to be in her presence without her passions rubbing off on you. She was that genuine and authentic in what she did.”
Genevieve Gregg was born in Temple on July 6, 1942, one of 10 children and graduated from Dunbar-Meridith High School. She received an associate degree in sociology at Temple College, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
In high school, Genevieve met her future husband Eggerston Gregg Jr., who she married in 1968 and had four children with.
Genevieve worked for more than two decades at Central Counties Center for Mental Health and Mental Retardation, serving as a unit director and therapist technician supervisor. She also worked as a teacher’s assistant at Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in the Dallas area.
Reginald Gregg of Arlington, Genevieve’s son, said his mother was always very supportive of her children, passing down some of her loves such as an interest in history.
Both Reginald and Staci said their mother’s love of learning and giving back was something that inspired them.
“She was obviously a good mother for me … it was just a lot of learning and a lot of education, because she really stressed that,” Reginald said. “She also stressed community involvement, and a lot of people really know her because of her community work.”
She is also survived by another son, Jason Gregg of Little Elm.
A connection to Texas history
A big part of Genevieve’s life was her connection to Jeff Hamilton, her great-grandfather, who she learned about from her great aunt when she was young.
Hamilton was born into slavery in 1840, later sold from his home in Kentucky to then-U.S. Sen. Sam Houston in 1853. Houston, the first and third president of the Republic of Texas, raised Hamilton alongside his own children — even teaching him to read, which was illegal at that time.
After Hamilton was freed by Houston in October 1862, he ended up working with Houston until his death.
After Houston died, Hamilton worked for Baylor Female College, now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, following the school’s move to Belton.
Hamilton lived in Belton for more than 60 years before moving to Temple in his later years, raising a family with 11 children and emphasizing to them the importance of reading and learning.
Reginald said his mother emphasized to her children the need to carry on this legacy of their ancestor and the importance of learning.
“She spoke to all three of us about passing down the legacy of our great-great-grandfather,” Reginald said. “At a minimum, she wanted us to pass it down to our families, and possibly to other audiences — just to keep that legacy going.”
Bringing awareness to this local historical figure was also a major objective of Genevieve’s, as she toured local schools each year and talked about Hamilton.
Due to Genevieve’s efforts, both the city of Temple and Belton named city parks after her ancestor. She also helped get two historical markers installed in 1976 — one at UMHB and the other at his grave in East Belton Cemetery.
Belton City Manager Sam Listi said he had very fond memories of working with Genevieve, and that she deserves much of the credit for naming the parks in both cities.
“She was a champion of Jeff Hamilton,” Listi said. “Her persistent and eloquent efforts to show how Hamilton was connected to Belton brought a greater awareness of a truly unique man, who continues to inspire us today.”
Community work
Working in the community was another big part of Genevieve’s life, especially after she retired and moved back to Temple from North Texas.
Genevieve worked with many organizations to promote learning and swimming. Staci said her mother created the Jeff Hamilton Reading Club to encourage literacy. In honor of her work, the family is asking that donations be made to the Jeff Hamilton Reading Club. This can be done through PayPal by sending the money to JHRC21@outlook.com.
Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple unit of the NAACP, said he worked many times with Genevieve on community projects that including teaching African-American youths.
“Genevieve was a good person and a hard worker,” Walsh said. “We worked together on several things together and she will be sadly missed by the Temple NAACP.”
Judy Morales, mayor pro-tem on the Temple City Council, said she first met Genevieve from her work in the community during the late 1960s and 1970s.
Morales said Genevieve will be missed and she has left a whole in the community that the younger generation now needs to fill.
“She was really a community activist there in East Temple and she was involved in many community projects there, from voting to helping do some outreach when we had our help center,” Morales said. “She really loved children so she was very involved in a variety of activities.”
Dr. Robin Battershell, former superintendent of the Temple Independent School District, said she fondly remembers the work Genevieve did in the community.
Battershell said that she first met Genevieve 15 years ago and the two grew close over the years. She said the two would go out to eat and compare notes on their large families.
Looking back, Battershell said that while Genevieve could be quiet, she could still get things done.
“She was just a very quiet person, but underneath that quiet she was very determined to improve things and she knew how to do it,” Battershell said. “She was very, very smart and knew how to get the people involved to make things happen. I was just honored to work with her and honored to be her friend.”