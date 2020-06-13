At the time of Javier Ambler II’s in-custody death in March 2019, he was living his dream. Ambler, 40, was living in Pflugerville and working independently as a caterer, his father, Javier Ambler Sr., said Thursday.
“He was doing the preparation on his own, and then he would deliver it,” his father said.
The elder Ambler, a longtime Killeen resident and Army retiree, said his son was a good cook.
“His passion was always culinary skills,” the father said.
Prior to catering, the elder Ambler said his son worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural route carrier near Killeen.
The Amblers moved to Killeen in 1991 when the younger Ambler was 13.
Before moving to Killeen, the Army family also had lived in Fort Benning, Ga.; Germany; Fort Carson, Colo.; and Panama, the elder Ambler said.
Growing up, his son had a passion for football.
The younger Ambler attended Ellison High School and played defensive end for the Ellison football team before eventually earning a scholarship to Blinn College in Brenham.
When he signed to play at Blinn, the team was coming off of back-to-back national championships, his father said.
“It was excitement, because due to the fact that, that’s what most parents’ dreams are, to get some sort of a ... break that the school offers,” the elder Ambler said of his son’s scholarship.
After the younger Ambler received his associate degree, he moved on to Prairie View A&M University near Houston.
His son kept his passion for the game of football as he matured, the father said. He would take his kids and nieces and nephews to football games.
“They would go to any game,” the elder Ambler said. “Whether it’s a (Dallas) Cowboys game, or (Texas) Longhorns.”
His son also was an assistant coach for the K-Town Soldiers, a team formerly in the Texas Youth Football & Cheer Association. He coached with his friend and former Ellison and NFL football player, Tommie Harris.
The elder Ambler referred to his son as his “foxhole buddy.”
“He was my best friend,” he said. “When I had to go places that the Army sent me, he knew what he had to do.”
The retired soldier said his son’s death affects him every day.
“I lost my son. I lost my best friend. That’s my boy. I love him, and I miss him and I cry every day,” he said. “Parents need to hug their kids, their children, and tell them how much they love them every time.”
Their favorite activity together was fishing, the elder Ambler said.
“We’d go fishing, not only for Father’s Day, but we’d go fishing whenever he had a break, and I had a break,” he said. “We’d go to Belton Lake, we’d go to Stillhouse, we’d go to Dana Peak Park, we’d go to Union Grove, or wherever it might be.”
National attention
The story of the death of his son has gained a lot of national media attention after the Austin American-Statesman published an article about the case Monday.
The younger Ambler was killed in police custody March 28, 2019, after a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over for not dimming his headlights.
A chase ensued, and multiple deputies, as well as an Austin Police officer, deployed their Tasers multiple times, according to the Statesman article.
Film crews with A&E’s “Live PD” were riding with some of the deputies.
The case is under investigation by the office of the Travis County District Attorney, as well as the Austin Police Department, the article said.
The elder Ambler said he doesn’t want the reaction that happened as a result of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“All I want is that whoever needs to ... knows what really happened,” he said.
He said the family hopes the story brings closure, justice and awareness.
“Once a life is taken, you can’t get it back,” the father said.
The elder Ambler said he hopes the story will force law enforcement agencies across the country to re-evaluate their systems and establish acceptable policies and procedures in regard to police-community relations.
The father said all law enforcement officers need to be held accountable for their actions.
“If officers don’t live up to what the procedures are, then they need to be separated from the institution and let them find something else,” he said. “Don’t wait (until) they kill somebody.”
Candlelight vigil
A candlelight vigil for the younger Ambler is planned for 5 p.m. today at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The vigil is being organized by Jonathan Hildner and Reshard Hicks, founders of the Let’s Move organization, which organized a peaceful protest May 31 in Killeen.
Hildner said the vigil is intended to continue to shed light on, not only what happened to the younger Ambler, but also what has happened to other blacks recently.
“This (Ambler’s death) is just another example of what has been projected so much in the news as of recently,” Hildner said. “You know, somebody whose last words were ‘I can’t breathe,’ just like other African American men that we’ve lost in the past, and most recent past.”
Several people will speak during the vigil, Hildner said.