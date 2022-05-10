The man charged with capital murder in the death of Lonnie Taplin Sr., 81, has a record of felony and misdemeanor convictions going back to 1988.

Juan Antonio Macias Jr., 46, of Belton was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on a warrant by the Temple Police Department at his residence in Belton.

Macias was indicted earlier Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury and was charged with capital murder with the intent to commit another felony.

Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield arraigned Macias Thursday morning and set his bail at $1 million on the capital felony charge.