BELTON — A man charged with capital murder in the 2017 death of 81-year-old Lonnie Taplin Sr. wanted to represent himself, but a hearing on the matter was rescheduled.
Juan Antonio Macias Jr., 50, of Belton, was arrested in May 2018 and charged with capital murder with intent to commit a burglary of a habitation.
During a hearing Tuesday in the 27th District Court, Judge John Gauntt appeared to talk Macias out of representing himself and asked him to provide a name of a defense attorney he trusted.
Macias told Gauntt he wanted to represent himself since he claimed he did not have enough communication with the attorneys that have been assigned to him since he was jailed in 2018.
“The lawyer that was appointed to this case for a year and a half, I talked to him twice,” Macias told Gauntt. “When I asked him questions, he couldn’t answer. I understand I can’t request a lawyer that I trust.”
Bell County First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said she had talked with the appointed attorneys about the case but did not know if they passed that along to their client.
Macias said he was recommended an attorney by his original attorney Anthony Smith, who left the area to practice law elsewhere, but could not remember the attorney’s name.
Gauntt told Macias to get the name and phone number of the attorney, and he would see what he could do.
At the start of the hearing, Gauntt asked Macias directly if he could talk him out of representing himself.
“I pretty much made up my mind,” Macias responded, citing his long history of incarceration has allowed them to learn about criminal cases.
As part of the procedure, Gaunt pulled out a questionnaire to ask Macias about his knowledge of court proceedings needed to represent himself. Gauntt stopped midway through the interrogation when it became apparent that Macias was not well-versed in court procedures.
“If I let you (represent yourself),” Gauntt told Macias, “it would be like a semi-truck going against a rabbit.”
Gauntt offered Macias the opportunity to have standby counsel present to help him if he got overwhelmed during proceedings, stating that it was the judge’s job to take care of everyone involved in a court proceeding.
“I would like that,” Macias responded.
A new date for another pretrial hearing was not immediately scheduled.
No arrest affidavit for Macias has been provided or filed with the Bell County District Clerk.
Newell said there was no complaint or arrest affidavit filed since the case was presented directly to a grand jury when Macias was arrested.
A 2018 indictment issued by a grand jury said Macias intentionally caused Taplin’s death by striking him about the head and body with a hammer or an object unknown while committing or attempting to commit a robbery.
The Temple Police Department reported entry into the Taplin home at 3605 W. Adams Ave. was forced but never pinpointed the location or where Taplin’s body was found.
An autopsy report said Taplin died from blunt force trauma. The majority of the investigation after the homicide was discovered seemed to occur in the Taplin garage, the Telegram previously reported.
Macias has a long history of arrests dating back to 1988. He was sentenced to five years probation in Cameron County for an attempt to commit a burglary of a habitation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
In 1989, Macias was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two burglaries. Then in 1993, he was sentenced to 35 years for an aggravated robbery, court records showed.
His most recent felony conviction included possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on a June 29, 2013, charge out of Lubbock County. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and released on June 28, 2014.