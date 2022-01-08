More than 80,000 pounds of food will be distributed to agencies in Temple, Killeen and Gatesville to aid with food insecurity.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it is sending two truckloads of food to the area for distribution. The items include canned vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, grains and canned meats.
The church “is responding to these challenging times by sharing the abundance of food it has from its welfare programs,” officials said in a news release. “These welfare programs include growing food crops and raising animals for use in canning and distribution to those in need.”
Food will be distributed in Temple by Love of Christ Food Pantry and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
A second truck of food will be distributed by the Killeen Food Bank, House of Mercy and Food Bank of Gatesville for residents in the Killeen and Gatesville areas.
“We believe this is the Lord’s work and He wants to bless all His children, especially those is the greatest need,” the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said.
The church said it chose two Temple agencies that aid residents with food distributions.
CTLC, a group of churches, organizations, businesses and individuals, works with the support of the community and social service groups to meet basic human needs on a temporary and/or emergency basis. The staff is composed entirely of volunteers who assist almost 300 families per week. The organization was founded in June 1994 by a group of seven churches to serve Temple.
Love of Christ Food Pantry, a nonprofit that operates the oldest food pantry in Temple, has provided food, clothing and services to local residents since 1991. The food and clothing pantry is operated solely by volunteers.
Killeen-based Food Care Center and the House of Mercy Food Pantry in Harker Heights also will distribute food to clients in need.
The agencies have distributed food during the pandemic as food insecurity has risen across the state and country.
Central Texas Food Bank, based in Austin, has distributed food frequently at numerous Central Texas spots, including Temple, as the pandemic continues. On Thursday, the agency and H-E-B provided food to more than 3,000 families in Mexia.