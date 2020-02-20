BELTON — Joshua Bledsoe has always had a budding interest in bionanotechnology in some fashion since he started high school almost four years ago.
The Belton High School senior plans to study the field when he goes to college this fall. What his family experienced in the past three years solidified his decision.
“My grandfather had lung cancer and then my aunt had brain cancer and my mom, this past semester, had breast cancer,” Joshua said. “But they all overcame that and I realized that another good way to use this technology would be to help anybody who has to go through this to help them either not go through it or at least make it less scary — give them another option for treatment or prevention.”
Joshua, 18, is still trying to decide between attending the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University. Regardless of which college he picks, his achievement of being the only National Merit finalist in the Belton Independent School District will buoy his future.
Joshua — the son of Trey and Christie Bledsoe — was named a National Merit finalist this month, according to Belton Independent School District.
About 15,000 students across the United States earn this honor. To qualify, students had to have a high score on the PSAT and be named as a semifinalist. About 1 percent of the 1.6 million students who take the test are named semifinalists, according to the school district.
“It’s awesome,” Joshua said about his achievement. “I’m super excited. It’s opened up a lot of cool opportunities for me.”
One of those opportunities, he said, is the possibility of attending Texas A&M.
“I was originally going to UT because I had been offered a couple of scholarships there,” Joshua said. “But now that I have this, A&M offers a lot of scholarships for National Merit finalists. Now that the offers are about even, I get to make the choice between the two.”
Assistant Principal Amber Loubiere pointed out that Joshua is involved in a laundry list of activities — in and out of the classroom. They include being the lead photographer for Tiger Media; founding and serving as president of the engineers club; serving as vice president of the civic student group ASTRA; and being heavily involved at First Baptist Church of Belton.
“I’m very proud of how well rounded you are. It’s definitely something that stands out,” Loubiere said.
Mark Fitzwater, who teaches photography at Belton High School, has been a mentor for Joshua. They’ve known each for more than a decade. They attend the same church and their families are close.
“It’s really been a joy to cross paths and do some mentoring,” Fitzwater said. “I get blessed because he’s in my classroom.”
Fitzwater is looking forward to see what Joshua does once he graduates high school.
“I want to see how far he goes,” Fitzwater said. “This is one of those stars that you watch and go, ‘I got to cross paths with him in my life, and it was a good thing.’”