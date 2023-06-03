WESTPHALIA — Things were perking along Saturday morning at the annual Westphalia community garage sale under the pavilion at Westphalia Parish Hall.
Mark Hoelscher, grand knight of Knights of Columbus No. 13902, which has hosted the event for about 15 years, said the crowd had been pretty steady since 6 a.m.
Although the Knights of Columbus sold sausage wraps and drinks, James Kahlig, their financial secretary, said they considered the garage sale a community event, not a fundraiser.
“Everybody can come and sell their stuff,” he said. “People always have things they want to sell.”
There were 18 slots under the pavilion, he said.
“Others will have garage sales at their homes,” he said.
Lanette Ranly of Westphalia shared a booth with Jana Dobb, her daughter.
“I’m getting rid of some of my Christmas platters and things like that — things I don’t use anymore,” Ranly said.
Her daughter moved from Houston to Westphalia, she said, and also had to downsize. She had kitchen cutlery, bowls, collectibles, pots and pans, and office supplies.
“There’s a select few that show up right at the opening,” Dobb said. “And then they just trickle in throughout the day.”
Ron and Sandra Gottschalk of Westphalia said it was their first time at the garage sale. They live in a house in Westphalia that his grandparents built in 1888, he said.
“I’ve got a lot more in the barn,” he said of their wares.
He moved to the 63-acre family farm in 2017, he said. Several of his cousins who live in Westphalia asked him what he was going to do.
“I’m going to church,” he told them.
“Why?” they asked.
“I’m going to get down on my knees, thank God I’ve got a farm, and thank God I don’t have to work it for a living,” he said.
He’s leased out land to a farmer, he said, but still keeps a garden.
“Everything we grow in the garden we give away,” he said. “It just makes you feel good.”
He usually puts in 600 onions, he said. He also has cucumbers, potatoes, squash, peppers, tomatoes and okra.
They brought household items to the sale. Everything that’s left, he said, they will bring to be auctioned off in the annual Westphalia picnic in October.
Gary and Bernadette Ketterman of Westphalia said they have been coming to the sale for about five years. He said they had clothing, costume jewelry, purses and shoes.
“Most of it’s her stuff,” he said. “We’ve got to get rid of all the stuff in the closets.”
Everything that’s left, she said, will go to the pantry in Rosebud.
“They’ll sell it for real reasonable to people that need it,” she said.