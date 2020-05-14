About 300 fish of different sizes were floating dead in the pond at Temple’s Miller Park after dying of unknown causes.
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department is looking into the cause of fish at the park showing up dead, floating on the surface of the pond. City officials said the death of the fish seems to only be isolated to Miller Park and is not occurring elsewhere in the city.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said the city currently does not know what is causing the death of the fish, although they have been able to rule out some possibilities.
“The city is aware of the issue, however the cause is currently unknown,” Weems said.
There has been no evidence of a contaminating substance discharging into the water, Weems said, noting, “The pond is equipped with an aerator, which was operating properly when Parks and Recreation staff inspected (Tuesday).”
Weems said the city has taken samples of water at the pond for analysis, and tests are currently being conducted.
To keep the pond clean, city officials were removing dead fish from the pond, although more bodies keep showing up. City officials reported collecting the bodies of about 300 fish, many of which were bait fish, from the pond.
Weems said the city does not plan on issuing a warning about fishing or coming to contact with water in the pond at this time.
The Miller Park pond had a similar incident in June 2013, which also saw about 300 fish mysteriously die due to unknown causes.
The deaths of the fish at that time came after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with 400 catfish in preparation for a fishing derby. Weems said the city was never able to find cause of the deaths.
“The exact cause of the issue in 2013 was never determined, other than it was believed to be due to a lack of oxygen in the pond,” Weems said. “It’s too early to tell if the current issue is a similar cause.”
Temple resident Jose Saavedra said he and his wife had previously heard about the dead fish and were unable to find them when they came out Tuesday.
When Saavedra was in the park Wednesday with his three kids, they alerted him to a new batch of dead fish floating near the pond’s bridge. Saavedra questioned why the area around the pond had not been closed off despite much of the rest of the park having caution tape wrapped around it.
“We came yesterday and we didn’t see anything,” Saavedra said. “We didn’t see any caution tape around (the lake). I don’t know why they didn’t put (any) over (near the pond).”