Elizabeth Callaway, an eighth-grade student at Travis Science Academy, had an inclination to learn more about Foster Love Bell County — a nonprofit organization that rallies the Central Texas community to care for those within the child welfare system.
“I felt really connected to it because my mom was an international adoptee from Korea when she was five,” she told the Telegram. “She doesn’t like talking about it but I think that the place she was in was really bad because my family said that she was really untrusting, scared and quiet when she came to them. So it really resonated with me in knowing that I could help children here.”
Elizabeth, 14, mobilized with the help of her classmates Maya Ramirez, 14 and Brion Williams, 13, and spent several months collecting donations for Foster Love Bell County.
“We thought it’d be really nice if we gave Foster Love Bell County some donations so we made some flyers that we put around,” Elizabeth said. “We went around spreading the word with our teachers, our parents and our neighbors, and they were giving us donations within the next day.”
Those donations largely included pajamas and diapers, and were presented to Foster Love Bell County representatives this week.
“I feel really good knowing that (the donations) are for a good cause that needs it,” Ramirez said. “I would hate to be in that position and I feel this will be a great source of help for them.”
On Tuesday, Callaway, Ramirez and Williams had the opportunity to discuss their efforts during the Community Service Showcase at the Travis Science Academy — an event that nearly 260 eighth-graders will participate in this year.
Although some projects involved an actual community service component, others served as “infomercials” that raised awareness on issues that can occur locally and globally.
“The projects about sex trafficking are targeted at our students … so that they know what sex trafficking is, what happens to victims, how to prevent themselves being a victim, and how to get away if you’re captured by somebody,” Kathy Cook, the International Baccalaureate coordinator at Travis Science Academy, said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott stressed how events like the Community Service Showcase are incredibly beneficial.
“Part of education is keeping our students relevant, and this allows them to research topics that are here and now,” he said. “They’re learning how to conduct academic research and how to present, while learning how to give back to their community. This is good for them.”
The fourth-year superintendent added how he was grateful to see local community leaders at Travis Science Academy listen to students’ concerns.
“I was over listening to a conversation between a student and Temple Mayor Tim Davis, and a student actually asked about some of the resources and services that the city provides to support or promote awareness of sex trafficking so I thought that was good dialogue for students to have those discussions and it’s really good for our community leaders to engage with future community leaders … and that’s what I see today.”