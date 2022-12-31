Inflationary spikes are affecting the pocketbooks of Central Texans.
Higher prices over 2022 were seen at stores, gas stations and restaurants as residents sought to stretch their dollars.
In the new year, Texans will continue to deal with inflationary issues, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center.
Adam Perdue, research economist, said inflation likely will stay elevated through 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates to attempt to rein it in.
“Even if successful, that success will not likely be reflected immediately and completely,” he said in a news release. “If a recession occurs, consumer prices would fall faster than otherwise due to a lack of consumer demand related to a loss in consumer income.”
Price increases were attributed to supply chain issues that stemmed initially from the COVID-19 pandemic but those have continued to linger.
“Inflation could be pushed higher if supply constraints from China and Europe increase or if volatile energy prices are higher than expected,” Perdue said.
The Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said economic forecasts are “tricky” as state, national and global variables affect the economy.
But the center’s research team makes its predictions by looking at current economic and market conditions as well as examining past market trends
“A few known risks in the near term may impact this forecast, and exactly how these scenarios play out will shift TRERC’s expectations,” the center said.
The direction and intensity of the national and international factors will have a large influence on the Texas economy.
Employment — an issue for many restaurants and other businesses — will see moderate growth in 2023. Employment has increased over the last 18 months because of recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns, the center said.
“Texas has now more than recovered jobs lost during COVID and has returned to the long-term trend line of employment,” Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said. “Going forward, the state is expected to return to the longer-term trend rate of growth.”
Ray Perryman, a Waco economist, told the Fort Worth Business Press, that smaller metropolitan areas — including the Killeen-Temple area — are projected to be important contributors to overall employment growth in the state.
Growing metropolitan statistical areas in the state are dominated by energy activity or dynamic production sectors, such as semiconductors or biosciences, Perryman said.
“Employment expansion in the remaining MSAs is expected to range from 1.24% per year to 1.49% per annum. In descending order of anticipated growth rates, these urban areas include Brownsville-Harlingen, Abilene, Waco, Longview, Laredo, Texarkana, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Amarillo, San Angelo, College Station-Bryan, Wichita Falls, Victoria and Killeen-Temple,” Perryman said. “Although the pace varies, all parts of Texas are likely to experience sustainable economic gains.”
Housing
Joshua Roberson, lead data analyst at the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center, said mortgage interest rates annual average likely will be higher in 2023 than it was in 2022.
“The recent increase in mortgage interest rates has been in response to both high levels of inflation and increases in interest rates from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation,” Roberson said. “Interest rates will largely follow a similar path as inflation with similar forecast risk factors.”
The real estate research center said existing single-family rent and price growth will be moderate with the potential to turn negative on a year-over-year basis.
“The rapid pace of rent and purchase price appreciation over the last two years was never sustainable and would have been forecast to slow even in the absence of other headwinds,” Roberson said. “Home price growth was largely supported by the fall in interest rates from 2019 through 2021. An increase in the 30-year mortgage interest rate to 7 percent from the January 2021 low of 2.65 percent decreases the purchasing power of principle and interest payments by 40 percent. The same increase to 7 percent from January 2020’s 3.65 percent represents a 30 percent loss of purchasing power.”
Existing-home sales likely will be lower in 2023 than they were in 2022, Roberson said.
“Elevated mortgage rates combined with elevated asking prices will slow sales even as price growth moderates,” he said, adding that Texas builders and developers faced supply constraints that led to a backlog of under-construction homes that will continue to come to market.
Commercial real estate
Commercial real estate also will be affected as vacancies remain low.
“Tighter credit and slower consumer demand will shelve plans for many speculative distribution buildings on the drawing board,” said Daniel Oney, research economist. “The office market will further segment as newer buildings maintain occupancy and older buildings lower rent to attract tenants.”
New buildings, built over the last decade, will see higher occupancy rates. Vacancies will increase in older buildings and older properties will drop in value, the center said.
“Major rental rate drops are in line for many second-tier buildings to attract some tenant interest and generate at least some cash flow,” Oney said. “Occupancy and rents will stabilize some in brick-and-mortar retail. … However, brick-and-mortar retail may not see much recovery if households pull back in the face of actual or expected income losses.”
Long-term growth
Oney said traditional indoor malls “could see more life as people restore long-neglected social habits.”
Fewer rural land transactions are expected in 2023 because rising interest rates will lower demand for such properties, Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said.
“Prices for lower-quality land will fall, while prices for high-quality properties will remain steadier,” the center said.
Perryman said Texas’s long-term forecast is promising.
“Texas and its diverse metropolitan areas are well-positioned for long-term economic prosperity despite recent challenges,” he said. “While the largest population centers will remain the primary sources of employment and activity, smaller MSAs are also expected to enjoy notable expansion in the decades to come.”