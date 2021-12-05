Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be offering the annual District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar on Thursday.
This year’s program will be held at the Summers Mill Conference Center at 7441 FM 1123, southeast of Belton. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. Pre-registration fee is $50 and registration the day of the event is $75. Cash or check are accepted. Pre-registration will be taken at the Bell County Extension Office by calling 254-933-5305 by close of business Tuesday.
This program is 100% technology-based during which presenters will be streamed live from remote locations across the state. The program will be broadcast at 12 locations across Central Texas. Each location will be able to connect with presenters to ask questions.
Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of continuing education credits every five years to renew/recertify their license; including two hours of laws and regulations, two hours of integrated pest management, and any mix of these and general hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs.
Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization.
The Thursday seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight CEUs. Of the eight hours, three hours will be in general, two hours in IPM, two hours in laws and regulations and one hour in drift. Licensed commercial and noncommercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of this program. Therefore, if you are a commercial applicator and only need and want the five hours required annually, you can leave after the first five hours are completed.
The schedule is:
• 7:30 a.m.: General Herbicide and Pesticide Update (1 General CEU Credit)
Dr. Scott Nolte, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, a state extension weed specialist, will give an update and review restricted use and non-restricted use herbicide options for producers. In addition, he will review new labels to facilitate proper application and use.
• 8:30 a.m.: Feral Hog Management Strategies and Control Methods (1 IPM CEU Credit)
Mikayla Killam, AgriLife Extension rangeland, wildlife and fisheries program specialist, will provide integrated pest management strategies related to feral swine in Texas, including legal and proven control methods to help landowners choose the best possible options for their operations.
• 9:30 a.m.: Managing Pesticide Drift and How to Do Your Part (1 Drift Mgmt. CEU Credit)
Dr. Ben McKnight, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension statewide cotton specialist will give a presentation addressing pesticide droplet size, wind speed, temperature inversions, application timing, buffer zones and spray nozzle selection to reduce pesticide drift.
• 10:30 a.m.: TDA Laws and Regulations Compliance (1 Laws & Regs. CEU Credit)
Perry Cervantes, TDA coordinator for pesticide certification and compliance, will give an update on TDA laws and regulations to facilitate applicator compliance, including but not limited to applicator records documentation, use of restricted use pesticides, and compliance with county, state, and federal pesticide laws.
• 11:30 a.m.: Lunch will be provided.
• Noon: Pest Management in Forage and Row Crop Operations (1 IPM CEU Credit)
Dr. David Kerns, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Specialist and statewide IPM coordinator will provide information on identifying common pests that affect Texas forage and row crop producers as well as IPM strategies to control pests through biological, chemical, and mechanical control methods.
• 1 p.m.: 2021 TDA Laws and Regulations Update (1 Laws & Regs. CEU Credit)
Dr. Don Renchie, AgriLife Extension specialist and coordinator - pesticide safety education will give an update on federal and state pesticide and environmental protection laws and regulations, including allowances for 2021 license renewals, as well as an update on the TDA compliant outcomes.
2 p.m.: Controlling Disease and Insects in Fruit and Nut Trees (1 General CEU Credit)
Dr. Tim Hartmann, AgriLife Extension horticulture program specialist, will discuss Earth-Kind Control methods, best management practices, and mitigation of disease and insect pressures on fruit and nut bearing trees that affect commercial and homeowners alike.
• 3 p.m.: Turf Grass Management for Homeowners (1 General CEU Credit)
Dr. Chrissie Seagers, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension turfgrass specialist, will help homeowners improve their turfgrass through plant identification, herbicide selection, insect identification, insecticide selection, application timing and control methods.
4 p.m.: Evaluations, CEU certificates, adjourn
For additional information, please contact the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office at 254-933-5305.