BELTON — A somber ceremony to remember those who died of violent crime was lighted by the glow and colors of Christmas during the 18th annual Trees of Angels event at the Bell County Expo Center Monday evening.
The Expo’s Exhibition Hall was filled with about 150 family members honoring someone who was lost due to a criminal act.
The event — organized by the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition — helps those missing a loved one during the holiday season to remember them by placing an angel ornament onto a special Christmas tree.
“This is our way of helping our victim’s families just honor and remember our victims during this difficult time,” Ashlee Trevino, victim coordinator with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, said. “This is our first year coming back since the COVID-19 quarantine. It’s very nice to be able to see victims’ families in person.”
Isaiah Caldero came to the ceremony to honor his brother Michael, a victim of a violent crime years ago.
“I’ve been coming back since 2010,” he said. “It was a tragedy what happened to my brother. I come to remember him. I like to bring my family so we can be all together.”
The Monday ceremony marked the seventh year that Nancy Pratt of Salado honored her daughter, who died at the hands of a drunken driver.
“She was 21 when she died,” Pratt said, holding back tears as she recalled her daughter. “The first (ceremony) we attended was just a few days after she was killed. It’s the only way we can really celebrate what they meant to us.”
After the ceremony, the trees will be prominently displayed at the Expo Center for all to admire and visit during the holiday season.
Christian House of Prayer Pastor Gregory Cruell led the invocation for the ceremony.
“Blessed are those that mourn for they shall be comforted,” he told the crowds as they silently bowed their heads. “Lord, we ask that you steady our spirits with faith and soothe shattered hearts with hope. Show us the way to justice and wholeness in this time of remembrance in mourning saturated by your grace and mercy.”
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza spoke to the families to thank them for attending the event.
“The faces that are not with us today are with us in spirit,” he said. “Somebody needs to be their voice. At the base, it hurts. It takes from our memories. It takes from us time for which we would’ve been with somebody.”
Garza spoke about the 20 years that he’s been prosecuting criminals in Bell County.
“This is my home,” he said. “You’re my community. We’re here to do what we can to hold individuals accountable for what they have done to your loved ones.”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds spoke about how people can be connected by grief.
“From this shared experience, we can hopefully find the best of our humanity,” he said. “It’s imperative that we take time to remember. It takes all of us to improve the world that we live in.”
He expressed his understanding of those adapting to changes in their family’s dynamic caused by crime.
“I want you to know that we stand with you,” Reynolds said. “You can always reach out to us for assistance. We will certainly do our best to support you.”