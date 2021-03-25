Whether she is organizing a stuffed-animal drive for patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center or establishing an endowed scholarship for area students, Allison Dickson has strived to support Central Texas residents.
Now the local philanthropist — who has lived with Werdnig-Hoffman, spinal muscular atrophy, since she was 15 months old — is seeking her community’s support. The Temple resident is aiming to improve her home’s safety, as her mother Johnnie Dickson is now experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Allison is wonderful at asking for help with people’s money or time when it benefits someone else … but hesitates to ask for anything if it directly benefits Allison herself,” Lauren Weldon May said. “Now we have an opportunity to give back to Allison to make it possible for her to do more of the unique good she does for our community.”
Allison’s latest effort was helping to raise funds for a game cart and gaming bundle for Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center. She was also named a Distinguished Alumni Honoree by the Temple Education Foundation last October.
May, a Temple resident and friend of Dickson’s, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser on Dickson’s behalf to help her make the necessary improvements to her home.
As of Thursday evening, the crowdfunding campaign had garnered $9,385 in donations — nearly 19 percent of the $50,000 goal.
“I am incredibly grateful for the love and support of our community,” Dickson told the Telegram. “My passion is helping others, and it can be hard to admit times when you need help yourself. But #TeamAlli knows how important it is for mom and me to be together at home in the safest and most accessible environment.”
Priorities for the Dickson household include purchasing a backup home generator for medical equipment, an integrated air purifier system, vehicle maintenance and a service dog.
“If the above needs are met, there are several (other) items in the Dickson home we’d love to upgrade for them,” May said. “The Dicksons have enjoyed living in their home since 1968 (Allison was born in 1979) but it has never been modified for wheelchair-accessibility other than minor adjustments.”
Desired upgrades listed include replacing the home’s carpet with hard floors, installing permanent wheelchair ramps, widening doorways, reconfiguring medical storage, raising the living room floor for accessibility and renovating the bathroom.
“(The community) wants to see us thrive here and much of what is on the ‘wish list’ are additions or modifications that will make this possible,” Dickson said. “Thank you to everyone who is opening their hearts to give of their time, talents, and resources. I hope to continue to pay it forward with my philanthropy and volunteer work and make a difference in the lives of others.”
Interested donors can make contributions online at GoFundMe.com/f/AllisonDickson.