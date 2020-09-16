Fort Hood unit test fires new mobile artillery vehicle
FORT HOOD — A Fort Hood brigade, recently outfitted with the Army’s latest version of a mobile artillery vehicle, fired the guns on the unit’s new M109A7 Paladins for the first time Wednesday.
Armed with a 155 mm cannon, the M109A7 Paladin is “an enhanced artillery system that offers key-support for a variety of potential combat missions,” a news release from Fort Hood said.
First Cavalry Division soldiers with the Greywolf Brigade, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fired 100 indirect rounds and 30 direct rounds Wednesday.
The new version of the vehicle is part of the Army’s continued modernization efforts. It includes “upgrades to its hull, turret, engine and suspension systems to offer increased reliability, survivability and performance,” the release said.
First Lt. Robert Fenton, a platoon leader in the brigade, described the new vehicles.
“We have upgraded from an all-hydraulic system to an all-electrical system as well as increased round capacity,” he said, adding the upgrades to the vehicle “increase our lethality” and allow the artillery soldiers “to carry more rounds inside the actual gun and inside the ammo carrier itself.”
The live fire of the new vehicles was the culmination of five consecutive weeks of training, officials said.
Aguilar trial pushed back two months in Vanessa Guillen case
WACO — A Killeen woman who was set to face a jury in the Vanessa Guillen case later this month now is set to have her case heard in federal court in November.
Cecily Aguilar, 22, is facing two federal charges after police said she helped her boyfriend cover up the murder that investigators said he committed in April.
Aguilar pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail. The trial is set to take place in Waco.
Aguilar was indicted July 14 on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Jury selection was set to begin Sept. 28 in the federal court in Waco, but Monday it was changed to Nov. 30, according to court documents filed this week.
On Sept. 14, Aguilar’s defense attorney filed a motion for a continuance that was not opposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Counsel is requesting more time to complete his review of discovery and investigation in this case,” according to the motion filed by Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis Berray Gainor.
U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright is set to hear the case.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, her remains were discovered June 30 by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen on April 22 with a hammer and that Aguilar helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.”
Robinson died July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen Police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
Project Overwatch to hold rallies for police in Killeen, Heights, Cove, Lampasas
A group that supports police and other emergency responders will be stopping Saturday outside police stations in the Killeen area in a show of support for local cops.
“It is time for the silent majority to speak FOR our police forces!” according to a flyer for the event, organized by a group known as Project Overwatch. “We shall stay silent no more! Join us to let your community police department officers and sheriff’s deputies know they are NOT alone. They are appreciated and loved.”
Members of the group will depart from the Q-Mart in Jarrel, 11710 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and then make several stops at area police stations. The public is welcome to join them at any point in the journey. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags or signs of support and use their own vehicles, which can be cars, trucks or motorcycles.
The event’s first stop is the J.W. Sims Community Center in Nolanville, 408 10th St., at 10 a.m., followed by stops at the Harker Heights Police Department, 402 Indian Trail (10:45 a.m.); Killeen Police Department, 3304 Community Blvd. (11:30 a.m.); Copperas Cove Police Department, 303 E. Ave. E (12:30 p.m.); and WM Brook Park, 310 U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas (1:30 p.m.).
The event is part of Project Overwatch’s Silent No More Rally, which already has been held in several Central Texas cities including Austin, Libety Hill and Temple.
Bond decrease denied for suspect in Killeen murder
BELTON — A Bell County judge this week decided to keep a Killeen woman’s bond at $500,000 on a murder charge from earlier this year.
Jessica Helen Hampton, 18, originally had a bond of $1 million but that had been halved at a prior hearing. After hearing testimony and some arguments during a remote hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Judge Steve Duskie decided not to lower it further.
Hampton and co-defendant Breez Breann Collier, 24, were booked into jail on June 21 after police said they shot and killed Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24, while attempting to rob him on June 14.
Hampton’s younger brother, Jordan Hampton, 15, also has been charged with murder in the case, according to court hearings.
During a hearing on Aug. 4, the state’s prosecutor said that all three defendants are being charged with capital murder because the crime allegedly occurred while committing an armed robbery.
Defense attorney Mike White said during the hearing on Tuesday that he anticipates the case going to trial no sooner than next summer.