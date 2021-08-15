CAMERON — If you hear a polka band performing Ernest Tubb’s “Waltz across Texas,” you might be in Milam County.
Along with more country and western numbers, Edward Kopecky’s Fun Time Polka Band from Taylor sang and played a variety of Czech numbers Sunday for the Homecoming Festival at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron. Vince Reisner also performed traditional Czech music.
The festival’s drive-through or dine-in barbecue plate was very popular. In addition, there were booths with hamburgers, tamales, barbecue sandwiches, cheese rolls, kolaches, fruit cups and snow cones. Bingo, horseshoes, a fish pond, face painting, bottle throw and ring toss were among the other attractions throughout the church’s well-shaded campus. There was a cooling breeze and a fairly heavy overcast.
“We’re hoping that the weather holds up and it doesn’t rain,” said the Rev. Barry Cuba, the parish priest.
The church skipped the festival in 2020, scaling it down to the drive-through barbecue sale.
“We thought we would try it this year,” he said of the festival. “Since everything is outside, it’s safer.”
As to why it is always held in August — usually the hottest time of the year — that’s because the feast of St. Monica is next week, he said.
Sonia Vega-Perez, the church’s youth minister and director of religious education, said a lot of people attending the festival have family ties from the past.
“It’s a family tradition to always come back,” she said.
The building that used to be St. Anthony’s School now houses the church’s religious education center and the church office, she said. Some of the people at the festival went to that school, she said.
“My grandparents are buried here,” she said. “It’s just what we call home.”
The old Spanish church in Cameron, the Blessed Sacrament, burned in 1976, she said.
“So the Hispanic community integrated that year,” she said. “We became part of St. Monica’s. There’s lots of history here.”
Another tradition at the festival is the plant sale, which for many years has been headed up by Agnes Kostroun. On Sunday, her daughter, Cynthia Kostroun, was helping with the sale.
“It’s really a popular booth,” Cynthia said. “We started selling plants at 9:30 this morning.” (The festival started at 11 a.m.)
Agnes Kostroun said they didn’t get to have a plant booth last year. With the ice storm this year, she said, a lot of plants didn’t survive.
“But we still have quite a few,” she said. “We didn’t even have them priced and people were wanting to buy them.”
The plant booth has repeat customers every year, Agnes said.
“I guess you would call them plant lovers, and they are always looking for something unique,” she said.
Among the plants filling that bill this year were some papayas, Agnes said.
“A lot of these things people grow them as a hobby,” she said. “I like to see if I can take a cutting and root it. It’s a challenge.”