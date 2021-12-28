Fires and smoke could be seen coming from Temple Fire & Rescue Station No. 8 throughout the week, but it’s all part of training for cadets finishing up their preparations during fire week.
“They are doing live burns for the academy out there in Station 8 for the training academy,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said. “They’re putting out actual fires with their training out there at the training facility.”
The fires will occur Wednesday during the day and Thursday night at the facility at 7268 Airport Road near the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
The fires help cadets face real-life situations as they extinguish real fires in a controlled environment as part of their 16-week training.
“This is where the guys come out to learn the job, and this week is their big burn week,” Temple Fire & Rescue Capt. Mark Engelke said. “They graduate Thursday. They do live burns this week, and they take the fire final this week. But they don’t take their main fire commission test till January.”
Seven cadets are set to graduate, but Soto said only two are hired for the Temple department.
“These are just men and women that want to become firefighters and then go and apply after passing their tests,” he said. “It is not an academy just for us. Everyone that wants to become a firefighter for the state of Texas can come through the academy.”
Currently, Temple Fire & Rescue is fully staffed. Soto said there were no staffing issues in the department.
“We’re not having issues finding people,” he said. “We have almost a full staff of what our roster should be. We’re always accepting applications for our civil service exam, but as far as needing people, I believe we are fully staffed.”