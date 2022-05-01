“It’s a wonderful parish carnival,” Theresa Mireles, event coordinator, said Sunday afternoon about the annual festival of St. Mary Catholic Church, 1019 S. Seventh St.
Held two weeks after Easter, the festival covered the church and school campus. It opened with an outdoor Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a procession to the gymnasium. Outdoor activities included face and body painting, children’s games, a volleyball tournament and a petting zoo. Carnival rides started at 4 p.m.
For the auction inside the gymnasium, Mireles said there were more than 40 live auction items and 60 silent auction packages, a lot of them donated by parishioners and community partners.
The barbecue plates and hamburger plates sold out by early afternoon, she said. Crayfish and shrimp were still available.
“We have food trucks and dessert trucks for backup,” she said.
The Rev. Kurtis Wiendenfeld, the parish priest, said the proceeds will benefit the school and the church.
“We are very happy with the results,” he said. “We have had a lot of people come out, and we’ve had good weather. We’ve had people come from everywhere, so we’re very happy with that response from the local community.”
Bill Keller of Temple, who with his wife, Deborah, has been a parish member for almost 22 years, was taking photos of the event for the church. He had photos of the crayfish boil, one of the live music bands, and of couples waltzing.
Ryan Colburn of Temple said he’s been a member for about three years and is on the parish council.
“I’m active,” he said. “I love my church. I directed traffic, moved and set up tables and chairs, hauled ice. I’m trying my best to help out however I can.”