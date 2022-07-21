The Temple Police Department has identified 62-year-old Tonya Tate as the woman who died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 in Temple.
Police identify woman killed in Temple wreck
- Staff Report
- Updated
