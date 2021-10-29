A Bradley Fighting Vehicle and an Abrams tank made a pit stop Friday at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple during an “Uncasing the Colors” ceremony.
The event officially marked the 278th Armored Cavalry Squadron of the 3rd Regiment relocation from Pennsylvania to Temple’s National Guard Armory at 8502 Airport Road.
However, Maj. Derek Ruschhaupt — the squadron executive officer for the regiment — emphasized how the move only impacts the structure and equipment of the group, as those who served in Pennsylvania will remain in their state.
Although the two armored vehicles sat on trailers to prevent cracking to the city’s roads, Brig. Gen. Charles K. Aris of the Texas Army National Guard was happy to see them in Temple.
“I can’t tell you how great it is to be able to come out and see that tank and that Bradley,” he said during the ceremony. “As an armored person myself, I’m super excited to see tanks back (in Temple). I had to take off my tanker boots … but it won’t be long before I break them back out now.”
In Texas, the squadron will include about 500 soldiers in Temple and 60 in Gatesville divided amongst two tank troops, one infantry troop, scouts, mortars and snipers.
Aris expects that transition to go well.
“For all of you soldiers out there, this is a great opportunity to rebuild the legacy that we built a long time ago … with armored tanks,” he said. “I have no doubt that we’re going to fill the unit and achieve the standards that we always do. I just ask that God continue to bless our great state and nation.”
Col. Steven Turner, commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, shared that outlook.
“I’m very proud of the lineage and the honors that come along with this discipline … and to align with the (Texas 36th Infantry Division) is fantastic,” he said.
Although just a few dozen civilians made their way Friday to the Santa Fe Plaza, Rod Henry, the Temple Chamber of Commerce president, was pleased with the ceremony’s attendance.
“The attendance from the community was really great,” Henry, who assisted in organizing the event, said. “This plaza, which we call ‘the green,’ is just perfect for ceremonies of this nature … where people can assemble together. That was the dream when we first started talking about (constructing) the Santa Fe Plaza.”
Michael Vinet, a veteran, was glad he took the time out of his day to watch the ceremony.
“I did 20 years (service), and was with armored units in the military,” Vinet, now a JROTC instructor at Temple High School, said. “I retired back in 2007 out of Fort Polk … so it’s nice to be here and take a close look at the Bradley and the Abrams since I haven’t seen them in a while.”