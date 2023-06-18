In spite of a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and a 20% chance of more tonight, this week’s general forecast calls for unusually hot and humid weather even for the month of June.
featured
Continued hot and humid: Heat index will make the temperature feel like 115 today
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Temple father indicted for allegedly injuring baby girl