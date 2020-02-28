A malfunctioning air-conditioning unit is blamed for the cause of smoke reported Friday afternooon at the Temple VA.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a report of smoke on the third floor of the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, at about 3:34 p.m.
Firefighters arrived as the VA staff were evacuating and found light smoke throughout the third floor of Building 205. Crews were unable to locate any fire, but worked with VA maintenance to locate an air-conditioning unit that had malfunctioned and created smoke, a news release said.
Crews worked to remove smoke from the third floor and all units were able to clear quickly so VA staff were able to return to the building.
At about the same time, visible flames were reported from the roof of a home at 2610 San Jacinto Dr. Heavy fire and smoke were reported when firefighters arrived at 3:41 p.m.
Crews attacked the blaze, which damaged the home’s garage and attic. The rest of the house did suffer significant smoke and water damage, the department reported.
The fire was called under control at 3:59 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The owner of the home has been notified of the fire.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.