Central Texas support groups for dementia and Parkinson’s disease are seeking to widen their circles to serve more area residents.
“We know the need for support services is there, so we want to let people know we are here,” said Craig Pitrucha, co-director of Thursday Club, a group for participants who live with early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Thursday Club has been around for about 18 years,” he said. “We took two years off during the COVID years, but attendance has dropped. Pre-COVID we had about 15 participants, now we’re down to six. Unfortunately the decline is not due to few people with dementia.
“We want people to know we are here and what we do. We want to build the club back up.”
The Thursday Club meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at First Lutheran Church. Caregivers are able to drop off their loved one while they shop or take a restful break from their challenges.
“We start each session at 9 a.m. with coffee and a social hour,” Pitrucha said. “We have great cooks who provide breakfast and lunch. After breakfast, we have a time of prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of a patriotic song. Then, a local guest minister provides us with a devotional and we talk about life.”
After lunch, the group typically has a 30-minute exercise period.
“We mostly do chair exercises, but it gets the folks stretched out and their blood flowing,” he said. “Then we enjoy some entertainment. Sometimes a group from a local school will stop by and perform, and we also have a dance group of retirees that visits on occasion. The entertainment is usually musical, but sometimes we will play bingo or dominoes, and we even do some arts and crafts.”
Pitrucha said most participants are picked up by 1 p.m.
“We’re looking to increase participants and volunteers,” he said. “We have several members of First Lutheran who help us out, but we have to have a matching number of gender-specific volunteers for each participant. Right now, we have five males and a female attending, so we especially are in need of male volunteers.”
The Thursday Club also benefits from visits by students in the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s nursing program.
“UMHB sends students during the semester to volunteer for community service hours,” Pitrucha said. “They also bring us devotion when they attend.”
For additional information, contact Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or craig.pitrucha@gmail.com.
Parkinson’s group is improving lives
The Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support groups, aka BAPS, provides a supportive environment for people with this condition to learn, share and triumph, said program director Gayle Schull.
BAPS operates two groups in the county — one in Temple, the other in Killeen. The Temple group, known as BAPS-North, meets at Sammons Community Center at 2220 W. Ave. D on the second and fourth Friday of each month. The Killeen group — BAPS-West — meets on the first and third Fridays at the Family Rec Center in Killeen’s Lion’s Club Park. All meetings begin at 2:30 p.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.
“Right now, we have 42 active members in BAPS-West and 48 in BAPS-North,” Schull said. “The West group is still in the forming stage — we don’t yet have a consistent core of people. We have new members every week.”
Schull said the groups allow members to share their Parkinson’s experiences with each other. Every case of the disease is a bit different, and treatments that work for one person may not be a fit for someone else.
“The learning usually comes when we have speakers come to our meetings to present the latest Parkinson’s news and things that might help make life a bit easier,” she said.
“We also partner with UMHB’s occupational therapy program,” she said. “Students are paired up with a BAPS member and they generally meet for 10 to 12 sessions every semester. Our members need that therapy and the UMHB students need the experience — it’s a win-win situation. We hope this becomes a long-term partnership.”
“The triumph comes with good news and improvement from those involved in our boxing program,” Schull said. “Many of these folks have never been involved in sports, and this program is doing wonderful things for those who participate.”
BAPS Boxing is held at Beat Down Boxing in downtown Temple, and participation has nearly doubled in the past year. The program is run by Rolando Urrea, a boxing trainer who owns the gym.
“We now have two classes that meet three times every week,” she said. “Both classes are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday — an early session from 10 to 11 and a later session from 11:30 to noon. Martha Urrea, Rolando’s wife, helps out and there is a bit of a social time between the classes.”
Boxing is clinically known to slow the progression of Parkinson’s, and in many cases has improved a participant’s condition.
About 20 BAPS members are attending an Aug. 24 retreat at the Eric McKinney Christian Ministry Center in Georgetown. Schull said the retreat will run 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include speakers, exercise sessions, improvisation and lunch.
If you or someone you love is experiencing Parkinson’s disease and would like more information about Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support or its boxing program, contact Gayle Shull at 254-718-4197 or GayleInBelton@gmail.com.
Support group options
Here are a few other support groups that local residents may find helpful. Some of the groups are virtual for those unable to travel.
• Beginning Sept. 15, a new dementia support group will be held at 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month at Sammons Community Center in Temple. The group is free to attend and does not require registration. There also will be virtual support groups for dementia caregivers and for people living with dementia as well, beginning this fall. For details, write to info@dementiaec.com.
• AlzConnected is a free online community for anyone affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. www.alzconnected.org.
• Central TX “Living with Lewy” Support Group meets the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m. (Zoom) for those diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia and their care partners. Other dementias are welcomed. Email Sarah@SLAAustin.com to be added to distribution list for notifications and receive link to Zoom call. www.lbda.org/local-support-groups/?state=TX.
• Courage to Caregivers support groups are co-facilitated by a counselor or social worker as well as a trained peer specialist who has experience caring for a loved one with mental illness. www.couragetocaregivers.org/services.
• Dementia/Alzheimer Caregiver Support Group meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at Young’s Daughter Funeral & Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Temple. Support groups will be held in one room while loved ones are across in the chapel playing games, dancing and listening to music from their era. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. 254-401-1302