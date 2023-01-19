Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, filed an application Thursday to run for an at-large seat on the Belton ISD school board.
Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected. The two trustee positions are currently filled by Janet Leigh, who has filed for reelection, and Ty Taggart.
Trustees for the two at-large positions, representing the entire district, will be elected on May 6. The three-year terms expire in May 2025. The filing period for this year’s election ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Two Morgan’s Point Resort residents have filed to run for City Council seats as candidate filings are underway across Texas through Feb. 17.
The candidates — James “Jimbo” Snyder and Roxanne Stryker — have filed for the May 6 election, City Secretary Ophelia Rodriguez said Thursday.
The mayor and all council seats will be up for election since none of the elected terms are staggered, Rodriguez said. Council members are elected at-large based on the number of votes they receive.
In Troy, voters will decide on the mayor and two council seats, officials said.
Incumbent Paul Rodriguez has filed for reelection to his council seat. Vance Camp’s council seat is also open, but he has not yet filed.
In Salado, three seats on the Board of Alderman will be decided by voters.
Those positions are currently filled by Mayor pro tem Rodney Bell, Alderman John Cole and Alderman D. Jasen Graham.
None of the incumbents — or anyone else — has filed yet, village officials said.
Those interested in filing to run have until Feb. 17 to fill out the needed paperwork and submit it to the correct entity.