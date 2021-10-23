“It’s an opportunity to serve citizens,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds about Burgers with a Badge on Saturday at Wilson Recreation Center.
“A lot of it goes back to our mission statement,” he said, “protecting, serving and working in partnership with our community to prevent, reduce and solve crime with integrity, honor and dedication.”
Temple Police had a Burgers with a Badge earlier this year at the Santa Fe Plaza downtown, he said, and wanted to do one on the east side of town.
He pointed out Deputy Chief Jeff Clark and other officers working at the two barbecue grills, and Officer Ryan Cabral showing people one of the department’s motorcycles.
“We fired up the grills about 10:30 a.m.,” Reynolds said. “All the tables are filling up. It’s really nice to see the folks come out.”
Cabral said the 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide is only about six months old.
“We have two Harleys and an old BMW as a spare,” he said. “These bikes do real well in town. When traffic is stopped, we can get through the traffic a lot easier. They also do better on the highway, because acceleration is better than the police cars.
“I’m one of the motor officers,” he said. “I don’t have a car. I ride this every day.”
He has three devices on the bike for measuring a vehicle’s speed, he said. First is moving radar and second is a Lidar, which is for stationary use only. He also has a speed mode on the speedometer.
“When I’m alongside a car, I can lock my speed,” he said.
“Drive safe is what we want to tell people,” he said. “Watch the speed limits. This is a safety program. We don’t always write tickets. We sometimes give warnings.”
At the bigger of the two grills, Clark said he was cooking hamburgers and hot dogs, and that the officers on the other grill were cooking hamburgers, for a total of 600 hamburgers and 350 hot dogs.
“So far we’re moving through them pretty quickly,” he said.
He said he appreciated the nice cloud cover and good breeze.
“It looks like we’re getting a positive crowd coming out and enjoying,” he said.
Under a fly tent, police department staff and family members made up the serving line. Among them were Cpl. Jessica Johnson and her mom, Henriette Haskins of Harker Heights, and Bess Reynolds, the chief’s wife.
“I’m so happy that all these people came out so we can bond together on a more personal basis,” Johnson said.
Previously, she has participated in Burgers with a Badge, Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out, she said.
“I’m hoping we can get all walks of life and enjoy a good meal,” she said. “Nothing is better than getting people together over a nice meal. We’re trying to bridge that gap. We can come together and learn about each other.”
Gill Hollie, afterschool programs coordinator for the Temple Independent School District, was in the crowd.
“I see a lot of kids,” he said. “This is just a really good outreach. People used to say, ‘I don’t want the police until I call them.’ That’s not the case here. You can tell it’s a good thing by the crowd.”
Lt. Edward Best said he had the perspective of one of the original Community Oriented Policing Services officers in the city.
“We want to open another opportunity so people get to know us on a personal level,” he said. “We’re not just someone in a car. And we can’t police without the permission of the public.”
Sonjanette Crossley, a community leader, said she came “to support my officers, because they make a difference. They need to see people that have been here and are involved in the communit.”