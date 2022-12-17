BELTON — Even dogs have dog days.
So said Emily Forsyth of San Antonio, trial secretary of the three-day Austin Golden Retriever Agility Trial that ends today at the Bell County Expo Center.
“They may say, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” she said.
Nevertheless, most of the dogs and handlers appeared to be having a good time in the American Kennel Club-sanctioned event. About 200 dogs of many breeds and sizes, guided by handlers of all ages, competed on variations of two main courses: jumpers and standard.
In one of the jumpers trials, dubbed “Time 2 Beat,” all of the entries ran the course against a set time. The jumps in this course are from 4 to 24 inches high, depending on the size of the dog.
In the overall agility trial, she said, dogs can win ribbons and points toward a Master’s Agility Champion or a Preferred Agility Champion. Preferred is for dogs that because of age or some other factor are jumping at a lower level than usual.
“And we have novices,” she said. “They are always the fun ones to watch, because you never know what they’re going to do.”
Mark Slevin of Austin, a member of the agility trial committee, said all breeds can do well in agility.
“Some breeds are more naturally good at this sport, based on their physical structure,” he said. “Border collies are very well-suited for it. They have a low center of gravity. They have a very high drive. They are relatively low in weight, so they are typically very fast.”
A lot depends on how long the dog and the handler have been working together, he said.
“With all that time practicing and competing, there’s a real tight teamwork,” he said. “It becomes more instinctive. The dog starts to cue off the handler’s physical cues.”
For example, he said, a slight shoulder twist can show the dog to turn.
Slevin brought two golden retrievers to the show. His 9-year-old is an agility champion.
“My 2-year-old is just beginning his career,” he said.
Any dog can run agility trials, he said. Dog owners who are interested in the sport should contact a local club for training and classes. Training for a new dog begins with an introduction to obstacles, he said.
“Typically it takes about a year of training before your dog is ready to compete,” he said.
Donna Todd of Wylie said she loves running with her 6-year-old golden retriever, Tequila, an agility champion.
“I have a puppy that I’m going to start running next year,” she said.
Consistency is a big part of training, she said.
“You just have to have a partnership with your dog so you run as a team,” she said. “It’s so much like training a kid. You’ve got to praise them when they do right and let them know when they haven’t done right.”
Sherri Farmer of Wylie has only been running her 4-year-old golden retriever, Goose, for about nine months.
“He’s in the master class,” she said. “He has moved up very fast because he’s a good boy and he works hard. He’s very smart.”
Training a dog is based on the owner’s relationship with them, she said.
“You have to have a good bond,” she said. “Dogs have an innate sense about them. They know when they are loved. That’s what they’re bred for. Dogs are a companion animal.”