A 24-year-old Little River-Academy woman was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on a burglary of a building charge.
Heavyn Leigh Clark was arrested earlier this year, but was released from the Bell County Jail Jan. 6 after posting $13,000 in bonds for three charges: burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said that Clark was arrested at about 2 p.m. Jan. 4 when officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 1400 block of North Wall Street in Belton.
Officers saw Clark crouching next to a shed before she fled and failed to stop when instructed. She was later taken into custody. Her purse contained paperwork from a pickup truck. Other nearby items taken from a laundry room/shed or a truck included clothing, lawn equipment, a backpack and a purse.
In a phone call from jail monitored by police, Clark “admits that she was asked by (two people) to stand by the property while they went to get a trailer to load the property,” according to an arrest affidavit. “She said that while she was waiting, the police showed up.”
Clark later told police that she fled because she was scared. Clark, “after giving different versions of events,” identified two accomplices who asked her to wait with the belongings, the affidavit said.
“She advised she knew that they had broken into a laundry room, entered the truck and removed clothes and other items,” Belton police Detective Robert Gatewood said in the affidavit. “She admitted to being under the influence of Xanax at the time.”
Other indictments
• Alvin W. Alexander, 43, of Killeen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Vincent Jeffries, 55, of Temple, assault of a family member with previous convictions.
• David Padilla, 38, of Belton, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (repeat offender.)
• Uriel Lopez-Suarez, 26, of McGregor, assault of a public servant (two counts).
• Dontray D. Mitchell, 38, of Temple, two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions (repeat offender.)
• Jeffery W. Tuck Jr., 17, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Rolando Navarro, 40, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Sebastian Blanco, 24, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Rian P. Williams, 20, of Killeen, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Brandon Gray, 34, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Ricky K. Martin, 56, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Ceasar R. Martinez, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Constance R. Pritchard, 19, of Rogers, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Barbara A. Jackson, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Sue A. Vriseno, 47, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.