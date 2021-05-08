Chris Boldt, a local poet and Texas resident for the past 40 years, will present her latest book of poems “For Every Tatter” at the next Books for Lunch gathering Wednesday.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Boldt’s poetry has appeared in Christian Century, Windhoven and the Texas Poetry Calendar. Her latest book deals with the issues of aging from childhood to maturity to old age, according to a news release.
All attendees should wear a mask at the presentation and social distancing will be practiced.
Copies of “For Every Tatter” will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.