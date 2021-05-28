Ruckers will march more than six miles Saturday for an event that benefits veterans and the homeless.
The ruck — with more than 100 participants, including ex-military men and women — will gather at Santa Fe Plaza at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will don rucks — or backpacks — filled with up to 40 pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items.
The weighted marching is a staple of military training as recruits train to complete long journeys carrying a heavy weight in a rucksack.
“We have a lot of veterans and homeless folks who count on our local food banks,” said Wes Albanese, founder of Rucks on Main, which holds 10K rucks twice a year in Temple. “We want to keep them stocked up with food.”
The group will walk from Santa Fe Plaza to Main Street, turn right and head north to Jackson Park and the Temple Historic District. The 6.2-mile trek will return to Santa Fe Plaza from the historic district.
When the march is complete, rucks will be emptied and the food will be donated to Operation Feeding Temple for local food banks.
Registration can be completed in person beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Entry is $55 per person, and proceeds will benefit veteran causes.