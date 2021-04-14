More than 8,900 motor vehicle registrations are estimated to be expired in Bell County as a state waiver for vehicle titles and registrations ends late Wednesday evening.
Beginning Thursday morning, law enforcement agencies — including the Texas Department of Public Safety — may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or receipt.
“There is no grace period after the April 14, 2021, deadline,” DPS said in a news release.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued in the waiver in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced closures of government offices across the state. The waiver exempted Texas motorists from initial vehicle registrations and renewals, vehicle titling, renewal of disable parking placards, and 30-day temporary permits.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officers would begin issuing citations at midnight this morning.
In Belton, police plan to initially issue warnings to motorists with expired registrations, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
“We are issuing a majority of warnings,” she said.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said an estimated 8,983 registrations may be expired.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, Bell County processed 302,890 vehicle registrations — nearly 9,000 more than the vehicle registrations conducted between April 2019 and March 2020, Stafford said.
Last month, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke advised residents to make appointments on his agency’s website as a surge in demand was expected leading up to the deadline.
“Thanks to our new appointment system, you can schedule your visit online an avoid spending unnecessary time in the waiting area,” Luedeke said in a March news release.
The Tax Assessor-Collector’s office launched the online line management system called QLess in January that enables residents to schedule an appointment on the Bell County vehicle registration website, on their smartphones and in person at kiosks at the county annexes in Belton, Temple and Killeen.
The Bell County commissioners approved the QLess system in August as part of their 2020 budget. The system costs $14,400 annually, with a $2,500 setup fee.
Renewals by appointment
In-person renewals can be made by appointment at Bell County vehicle registration offices:
• 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
• 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
• 307 Priest Drive, Killeen
Luedeke said the Fort Hood Visitor Control Center, Building 69004, on Fort Hood is not equipped with an appointment system.
For assistance with completing transactions or making an appointment, contact the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 254-933-5318 or visit www.bellcountytx.com/tac/.
Registration renewals (up to 9 months expired) are also available at area grocery stores as long as motorists have obtained a vehicle safety inspection. The locations are:
• Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr, Salado
• H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St., Belton
• H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St., Temple
• H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
If an owner’s registration did not expire in or before May 2020, it can be renewed either by mail or online. However, registrations that expired in or before May 2020 must be renewed either mail or in-person.
If a vehicle’s inspection is more than a year old, a new passing inspection is required before a registration can be renewed.
Renewals can also be obtained online at TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov or by mail.