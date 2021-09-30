BELTON — Belton High’s annual Burning of the B continued without a hitch on Thursday despite Bell County’s active burn ban in response to worsening drought conditions throughout the region.
The Belton Fire Department was on site to monitor the burning.
Food trucks were stationed across the campus’ overflow parking lot, students were passing around footballs and Belton High’s band hyped the event’s growing crowd with their favorite tunes.
Belton High Principal Ben Smith said the tradition, which began in the late ’80s after bonfires started to be perceived as too dangerous, is a community favorite.
“We’re super excited about the opportunity to have this event for our kids,” he told the Telegram. “This is historically a very special event for our kids, our parents and our school … so I’m just grateful for the great weather we have today.”
However, Smith emphasized how the Burning of the B is more than an event for Belton High’s student body. It’s for the entire community.
“It’s great to see the kids, the parents, our staff and everyone coming together to celebrate what it means to be a Belton Tiger,” he said. “We have community members who are Belton (alumni) that came out. They’re really excited about being a part of this and recognizing the history behind Belton High School in our community. It’s an opportunity for us to shine and for everyone to have a great time together.”
This year’s Burning of the B event was directly organized by Belton High’s student council.
“It’s been a breath of relief to see it all finally come together,” Lauren Adams, student council president, said. “I really wanted to bring every aspect of Belton High into this … so students, little kids and parents are all involved. Everyone just looks so happy. It’s about unity and that’s so important, especially after this time we just had with COVID-19.”
Danielle Conner, the teacher sponsor for student council, echoed Adams’ sentiment.
“We tried to bring something fun for our students after the last couple of years COVID,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for them to come out and hang out with their friends and have a good time, while celebrating homecoming and having pride for being a Belton Tiger. A lot of (students) have come up to say they are happy to have this opportunity. It’s great.”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said Belton High’s Homecoming Week activities will continue at 7:30 tonight when the varsity football team takes on Bryan High School at Tiger Field, 600 Lake Road in Belton.