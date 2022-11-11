A Troy woman was indicted on an felony aggravated assault charge after she allegedly drove her vehicle erratically onto private property and tried to run over a woman.
Lisa Michael Lee, 43, was named by a Bell County grand jury when it issued an indictment against her for aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On March 10, Bell County sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance in the 7400 block of Lower Troy Road.
Lee was driving with her 12-year-old daughter when the woman crashed through fences onto a stranger’s property, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The victim was outside her home feeding her home feeding her horses when the suspect (a stranger to the victim) utilized her vehicle to crash through multiple static electric fences,” Bell County sheriff’s Deputy Shane Geers said in the affidavit. “The vehicle made numerous donuts and plowed through an additional fence line as the victim attempted to get her horses and dogs out of the path of the suspect. The suspect then turned her vehicle into the direction of the victim as the victim and the suspect made eye contact. The vehicle then intentionally accelerated towards the victim. The victim was able to dive under a fence line away from the suspect.”
Lee exited the property and drove erratically on the road and almost struck a truck head on.
“Numerous 911 calls were generated by witnesses. The vehicle continued driving erratically until it struck a curb on an access road and was rendered inoperable with two blown tires,” the affidavit said.
Lee’s daughter told Troy Police officers that her mother “began acting weird at a nearby park” then “got into an argument over the phone with a (work) supervisor and began driving erratically.”
Officers noted that Lee had the odor of alcohol on her breath, red eyes, slurred speech and difficulty maintaining her balance.
“The suspect denied drinking,” Geers said. “Officers located two opened ‘buzzball’ alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Suspect then admitted to drinking alcohol approximately 60 minutes earlier. Suspect stated she did not commonly drink alcohol, had not eaten all day, and combined the alcohol with her anxiety medication. Suspect was taken into custody and gave a voluntary blood draw.”
Geers said investigators later learned that the suspect’s husband had called dispatchers and alerted them that his wife had overdosed on her prescription medication Clonazepam. The husband said Lee had been given 60 pills and 40 were missing.
“Suspect denied taking a large number of pills and claimed to have only taken three pills today,” Geers said.
Lee was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.