Temple’s city limits might soon grow by more than 140 acres after the City Council approved Thursday the first step in annexing a large portion of land.
The Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance on first reading that would voluntarily annex 143.95 acres of land into the city. This new plot of land, in South Temple, is between two recently annexed portions of the city that were brought in last year.
The proposed piece of land is located along a portion of Hartrick Bluff Road, more than a mile south of State Highway 93 in South Temple.
Annexation of the property is being done at the request of the property owner in a voluntary annexation process. City officials said that the land will help serve as a connection between two other recently annexed lots in the area when the city extends sewer services.
The extension of these sewer services is needed because both of the newly annexed tracts to the north and south of this new land are expected to be developed into new neighborhoods, officials said.
While landowner John Baker said that he does not currently have any plans to develop his land, the city’s extension of sewer lines through the property would enable development if he ever wants to.
“Voluntary annexations are common place as properties prepare for future development, regardless of whether that future development is in the immediate or distant future,” Assistant City Manager David Olson said. “Zoning standards, related to land uses and design, only apply to properties within the city limits. Furthermore, it ensures that every other aspect of future development, such as infrastructure and public safety needs, meets city standards.”
City Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said she is happy to see the city continue to grow, with several planned housing projects and schools coming into the area. She said she expects Highway 93 to continue to get busier as more housing projects are built into the southern sector.
Long did regret that, while the newly annexed portion of land will be in Temple, any future homes in the area would be a part of the Academy Independent School District instead of the Temple Independent School District.
“I am glad for the Academy school district, but I am sad that it is not in our (Temple) school district,” Long said. “If it is housing, it means that there will be more students for the Academy school district, which is a growing district. I think it is a good thing.”