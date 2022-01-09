A local mother was in tears when she told a Salvation Army commander that the agency’s help would allow her to give her children Christmas gifts for the first time in three years.
“She was crying as she told me it had been years since she could afford gifts,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Temple-based Salvation Army of Bell County, told the Telegram. “She was so grateful.”
The mother was among the clients provided with new toys and clothing in December, thanks to donations from the agency’s annual Angel Tree program. Businesses, churches, organizations and individuals contributed to the campaign this year, Beckham said.
“This blesses children countywide,” Beckham said. “Although our offices are in Temple, more than half of the families we support come from Killeen.”
Each child received several toys or clothing items, with more than 5,000 gifts given to 520 families in Temple, Killeen and other communities across Bell County, according to the agency.
“Acknowledgements of appreciation were presented to all business partners for their help in making this year’s Angel Tree a success,” the Salvation Army said in a news release. “When a child’s Angel is not adopted, a bag is filled for the child with three toys from Toys for Tots. “
After the distribution was completed, Sgt. Dawn Beckham, the commander’s wife, was going through the remaining toys and opened a bag of wrapped toys that had been donated but did not have a child’s name on the bag.
However, that changed when she unwrapped one of the boxes.
“In the box I discovered a first name on a (computer) tablet. This is a huge gift and it was specifically meant for a little boy,” she said. “I started looking up boys with the first name and found him. We called his mom and explained there was an overlooked gift for her son, could she come back and pick it up.
Sgt. Beckham said the mother was not told what the gift was.
“When the young mother arrived and saw what the gift was, she was overwhelmed,” Dawn Beckham said. “With tears in her eyes, she opened the card that was in the box containing the tablet. The Christmas card said ‘We want you to know someone cares and is praying for you.’ The gift was extremely appreciated, but the thought of someone praying for her and her son by name was pure joy and hope for this mother.”
The Salvation Army of Bell County said it is grateful to the many individuals, companies and organizations that participated in the 2021 Angel Tree program including McLane Global, Q&A Realty, Killeen Mall, Walmart Distribution Center, Fikes Wholesale, RK Bass Electric, Express Employment Professionals, Texas Workforce Commission, Belton Church of Christ and St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
The gifts had an impact on local families, David Beckham said.
“You can see it on their faces and hear it in their voices the difference this makes at Christmas time,” he said.